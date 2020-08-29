Philadelphia Eagles

Dillard's Injury Forces Eagles to Reshuffle Offensive Line

Philadelphia could look to add another veteran lineman, though starters aren’t often available weeks before the season

By Rob Maaddi

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Andre Dillard (77) in action against the New England Patriots during an NFL football game
Brad Penner/AP Images for Panini

The Philadelphia Eagles’ new-look offensive line needs to be reshuffled.

Left tackle Andre Dillard sustained a biceps injury this week that will end his season. The second-year pro was a first-round pick in 2019. The Eagles moved nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters to right guard to accommodate Dillard.

Peters remained at right guard for Saturday’s indoor practice. Matt Pryor was at left tackle. Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Pryor, Jordan Mailata and rookie Jack Driscoll would get looks at left tackle because the team knows Peters could move back.

“Jason Peters has played left tackle his whole career and he’s done an outstanding job,” Pederson said. “He’ll obviously go down as one of the top left tackles in this game. So it does give us a little bit of flexibility, a little bit of time to look at these young players. I’m encouraged by that. It’ll be great to go up against our starters on defense, in practice this week, and continue to evaluate.”

The Eagles already lost three-time Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks after he tore his left Achilles tendon in June. Pryor is the only Eagles backup who has started a game in the NFL. He filled in at right guard in the NFC wild-card game last January.

“I didn’t have a whole lot of experience, either, becoming a head coach for the first time,” said Pederson, who led the Eagles to the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory in his second season three years ago. “You get it by doing it.”

Philadelphia could look to add another veteran lineman, though starters aren’t often available weeks before the season.

“At some point we’ve got to trust our players, right, and as coaches we trust our guys,” Pederson said. “It’s our job to coach them up and get them prepared, to help them, not only in practice but in game situations, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

