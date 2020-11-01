Despite Crazy Start to Season, Eagles Have Impressive Odds Heading Into Cowboys Matchup

Eagles have impressive odds heading into Cowboys matchup originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Flashback to last season.

Despite being 5-6 at the time, the Eagles were 11-point favorites on the road versus the 2-9 Dolphins.

Needless to say it didn’t end well. A Fitz Magic spell was cast on the Eagles as Ryan Fitzpatrick led Miami to a 37-31 win.

Back to November 1, 2020. Per PointsBet, NBC Sports betting partner, the 2-4-1 Eagles (2-5 against the spread - ATS) are once again 11-point favorites. This time at home against a hated rival, the Dallas Cowboys (2-5 overall, 0-7 ATS), who will have rookie and first time starter Ben DiNucci under center. DiNucci played collegiately at James Madison University and was drafted by the Cowboys in the 7th round of this year’s NFL Draft.

Now let’s jump in the time machine again and head back to 2010. That’s the last time the Cowboys were double-digit underdogs according to Rotoworld.

2010 is also the last time a Cowboys quarterback made his first career start against the Eagles. Dallas’ Stephen McGee accomplished the feat in a meaningless week 17 win.

Back to 2020. This would be the 4th time ever (last occurred in 2004) that the Eagles enter as double-digit favorites against the Cowboys. The Eagles are 3-0 straight up and 1-2 ATS in those games.

Doug Pederson is 6-1 straight up but just 3-4 ATS as a double-digit favorite. The lone loss is the aforementioned 2019 game versus the Dolphins.

Carson Wentz has some very impressive numbers lifetime against the Cowboys.

Despite a 3-4 mark, his 99.4 passer rating versus Dallas is the highest against any of the NFC East teams. Add to that he’s thrown 12 touchdowns to just 2 interceptions while passing for nearly 245 yards per game.

This season Wentz is throwing for a little more than 251 ypg. PointsBet has his over/under on passing yards listed at 253.5. Dallas is ranked 27th in total defense (12th in pass defense, 32nd in rush defense).

Wentz’s counterpart, Ben DiNucci, has an over/under of 214.5 passing yards. The Eagles have the 12th best defense in the league, including 7th best against the pass.

However, they are ranked 24th against the run and will have to find a way to contain Ezekiel Elliott, who in 6 career games versus the Eagles averages 103.5 yards on the ground.

Elliott has yet to eclipse the 100-yard mark this season. His over/under on rushing yards is 65.5, which just happens to be right around what he’s averaging on the ground in 2020.

Wentz and DiNucci are sort of rivals before even taking a snap against each other in the NFL. DiNucci came up just short of winning last season’s FCS National Championship.

His James Madison team lost 28-20 to Carson Wentz’s alma mater, North Dakota State.

