DeSean Jackson Provided Legendary Play-by-Play for His Miracle TD Return

" Jason Avant smacked that boy!"

By Adam Hermann

Earlier this week, NFL Network re-aired the Eagles' legendary Miracle at the Meadowlands II comeback win in its entirety. 

Eagles fans all from over, stuck in their houses while socially distancing, tuned in for the show - including DeSean Jackson himself.

Jackson, ever the showman, fired up his Instagram Live and rattled off an incredible play-by-play breakdown of his game-winning punt return touchdown, one of the coolest moments in Eagles history. You can watch his play-by-play in the video above.

Here are my favorite quotes, in no particular order:

  • "Ooh, Jason Avant smacked that boy!"
     
  • "Watch how mad Coughlin gets! He told that boy don't kick it to me! He told that boy don't kick it to me! 
     
  • "What you clappin' your hands for, boy? You don't know what the hell's gonna go on."
     
  • "You know what I want. I want it!"
     
  • "Okay drop it! Ah! Set it up! Drop back! Ah! Stick your foot in the ground, go!"
     

DeSean, thank you.

