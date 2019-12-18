Crazy Miles Sanders Numbers and More

We could do Miles Sanders stats all day and all night. The guy is a human stats machine, but we've got years of Miles Sanders stats to look forward to, so we're going to try to spread out the wealth.

So in this week's edition of Roob Stats we highlight Sanders but also some Greg Ward, some Carson Wentz, some Zach Ertz and much more.

MILES STANDS ALONE: Only seven NFL players have at least one 40-yard catch and one 40-yard run this year. Only one player has TWO of each. Miles Sanders, of course. His four total 40-yard offensive plays are also most by any NFL running back and more than all Eagles wide receivers combined [DeSean Jackson 2, Nelson Agholor 1]. He's the first Eagles running back with four 40-yard plays in a season since LeSean McCoy had six in 2013.

ALREADY TIED WITH B-WEST: With his 65-yarder against the Bills and 56-yarder Sunday, Sanders already has as many total runs of at least 55 yards over the last 25 years as any Eagle other than McCoy (5) and his position coach, Duce Staley (3). Bryce Brown and Ricky Watters also had two.

PILING UP THE FIRST DOWNS: The Eagles have recorded 27 or more first downs in consecutive games for the first time in their last 145 games. The last time they did that was the first two weeks of 2011 [27 vs. the Rams and Falcons].

AND HE'S NOT NAMED JACKSON: Greg Ward's 18 catches so far are the 6th-most in franchise history by a player in his first five career games (and he didn't play on offense in the first one).

29 … Keith Jackson [1988]

23 … DeSean Jackson [2008]

21 … Harold Jackson [1969]

20 … Bud Grant [1952]

19 … Jordan Matthews [2014]

18 … Greg Ward [2019]

18 … Lee Bouggess [1970]

18 … Charle Young [1973]

14 AND COUNTING: Carson Wentz completed his last 14 passes of the game Sunday. He takes the 6th-longest streak of consecutive completions in Eagles history into the Dallas game:

25 … Nick Foles [vs. Redskins, 2018]

24 … Donovan McNabb [vs. Giants/Packers, 2014]

18 … Donovan McNabb [vs. Lions, 2007]

15 … Carson Wentz [vs. Panthers, 2018]

15 … Donovan McNabb [vs. Steelers, 2008]

14 … Carson Wentz [vs, Redskins, 2019]

WINNING THE HARD WAY: Sunday's win over the Redskins was only the 6th in franchise history in which the Eagles didn't record a sack or an interception. Sacks have been an official NFL stat since 1982. The Eagles are 6-16 since then when they don't have a sack, and that's actually the best record in the NFL. Overall, NFL teams are 151-939 [.139] in games when they don't have a sack or interception, according to Pro Football Reference.

SOMEBODY COVER THE ROOKIE: Only seven rookie receivers have ever had 125 yards in a game once against the Eagles. Terry McLaurin has now done it twice. McLaurin's 255 total yards this year are 3rd-most ever by a rookie in a single season against the Eagles. Hall of Famer Bob Hayes of the Cowboys had 283 in 1965 [177, 106] and Anthony Carter of the Vikings had 256 in 1985 [124, 132].

MOVING UP TO #13 ALL-TIME: With five catches Sunday, Zach Ertz increased his career total to 521 and is now tied for 13th in NFL history with Rob Gronkowski. He's only 26 receptions out of 10th place and only 93 out of the all-time top-5.

CHASING JASON WITTEN: With three catches, Ertz will break Jason Witten's NFL record for most receptions ever by a tight end in his first seven seasons. Witten caught 523 from 2003 through 2009. Ertz has 521 with two games left.

THIRD-DOWN BEASTS: Sunday's game will feature the top two teams in the NFL on third down. The Cowboys have converted 48.6 percent [85-for-175] and the Eagles are at 47.0 percent [94-for-200]. The Cowboys' figure is highest by any NFL team since the Chargers converted 49 percent in 2013, and it's their highest since they were at 48.8 percent in 2006. The Eagles' 47.0 percent is highest on record (since 1991). The highest since then is 43.5 percent in 2014.

