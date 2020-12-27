Cowboys Beat Eagles, 37-17, Ending Birds' Hope of Trip to Playoffs

The Eagles started fast under backup QB Jalen Hurts, but the Birds' depleted secondary couldn't stop the Dallas Cowboys Sunday as the Eagles lost, 37-17, and lost any chance of winning the NFC East.

The loss was particularly heartbreaking not only because it was to the rival Cowboys, but also because the Carolina Panthers beat the Washington Football Team Sunday. That meant the Eagles could have retained a chance of the playoffs if they had won Sunday, then defeated Washington next week.

But the Eagles' defense couldn't slow down Cowboys' backup quarterback Andy Dalton, who ended the game with 377 yards and three touchdowns.

Hope flared briefly near the end of the third quarter, as Darius Slay caught his first interception of the season. But even that spark couldn't be kindled; the Eagles committed three penalties on the following drive and couldn't score.

Darius Slay with his first INT of the season



Birds defense really needed that! pic.twitter.com/eKD6NUTCtU — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 27, 2020

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

Hurts threw his own interception in the end zone in the fourth quarter, then fumbled and turned over the ball again -- squashing the Birds' hopes of a comeback.

Then, the Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb scored late in the 4th, sealing the game. But the pain didn't even end there; Hurts threw his second interception with only 30 seconds to go.

Eagles eliminated



Bad performance



12 penalties for 115 yards



Jalen Hurts with 3 turnovers



Eagles defense gives up over 500 yards of offense pic.twitter.com/ROqiVFSxoc — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 28, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated.