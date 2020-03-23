Connor Barwin Talks Transition to Eagles’ Front Office, His Drive for a Super Bowl

Former Eagle and current member of the team's front office Connor Barwin joined his old teammates Zach Ertz and Jason Kelce in charity this week, donating $25,000 to local food bank Philabundance amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Ertz and his wife, U.S. Women's National Team midfielder and World Cup champion Julie Ertz, donated $100,000 to Philabundance over the weekend. Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie also donated $100,000.

Barwin said in an interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia's Marc Farzetta on Monday that the donation felt like a no-brainer considering the circumstances.

"Me and Laura felt like Philadelphia is home, and getting through these next few weeks and months is going to take everybody working together," Barwin said, "so we wanted to help out where we could."

Barwin took a job with the Eagles this offseason as a special assistant to the general manager. He said Monday the transition from his time as a player to his new role has been great - and he has high hopes:

"I love being back in the building, I love helping out wherever I can. I tell people, my playing career ended, but I don't think my football career ended.

I missed out on the (Eagles') Super Bowl - I was in L.A. the year you guys won - so right now I'm trying to do everything I can to try and help win my first Super Bowl, and help the Eagles win their second Super Bowl."

Barwin said he started thinking about a post-playing career in the front office while he was still a player, and started having conversations with front office people before he retired last October.

"I knew early on that I'd always be involved in football, whether it be coaching, front office, or media," Barwin said, "and I thought immediately getting out of playing the game, I could learn the most by being on the business side, the front office side. It's been great working with Howie so far."

Barwin was a runaway fan favorite during his time with the Eagles from 2014 to 2017. He wasn't here for the unreal Super Bowl LII run and the ensuing mayhem, but if he can help the Birds win a second ring, it'll be like he was here all along.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles