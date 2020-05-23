Comparing the All-Andy Reid Eagles Team vs. All-Doug Pederson Team

Andy Reid coached in Philadelphia for 14 seasons and Doug Pederson just finished off his fourth season, so I want to start this exercise by saying this: This is not an equal comparison.

Of course, when we look at an all-time Andy Reid Eagles team it's going to be better than an all-time Doug Pederson team. But it was still fun to put these two squads together and see just how much talent Pederson has had in four years compared to how much Reid had in 14.

Normally, when we do something like this, there's some grand conclusion at the end. That doesn't happen here. Get over it.

The area where this list got tricky is when guys played for both Reid and Pederson, and there are quite a few who have. In those cases, I gave it to whichever coach that player played for longest. I kept each team to 22 players and three specialists.

Let's go position by position:

Quarterback

Reid: Donovan McNabb

With Reid's team, it's very easy to simply plug in McNabb, who played 11 seasons in Philadelphia, making six Pro Bowls and throwing for over 32,000 yards with 216 touchdowns to 100 INTs.

Pederson: Nick Foles

With Pederson's team, it came down to Foles or Carson Wentz. I don't want this whole thing to devolve into a Foles vs. Wentz debate, so let's not spend too much time on it. Overall, I think Wentz is the better player and eventually, he'll be the quarterback on the all-time Pederson team. But for now, I have to give it to the guy who has four playoff wins and a Super Bowl MVP.

Running back

Reid: Brian Westbrook

You'll notice the glaring omission of LeSean McCoy. Even though Shady is the best running back in franchise history, he played just four seasons (one Pro Bowl) under Reid in Philly and then made back-to-back Pro Bowls under Chip Kelly. Westbrook played eight seasons under Big Red, was a two-time Pro Bowler and an All-Pro as a dynamic weapon in all phases.

Pederson: Miles Sanders

Sanders doesn't really have much competition. The Super Bowl season was a group effort and none of those guys were significant multiple year contributors; you could make a case for LeGarrette Blount, but he was never a true feature back here. The most rushing yards under Pederson belongs to Wendell Smallwood and Sanders is already second.

Wide receiver

Reid: Terrell Owens, DeSean Jackson, Jeremy Maclin

Owens didn't play for Reid long but when he was on the field in Philly, the Eagles had one of the best receivers in NFL history during his prime. Jackson and Maclin were very good for Reid and they make the list easily. The next guys might have been Jason Avant and Todd Pinkston.

Pederson: Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor, Jordan Matthews

Not a great list for Pederson to work from. These three are the top three receivers in catches and touchdowns under Pederson. The next closest receiver in yards and touchdowns is Torrey Smith and the next closest receiver in catches is Dorial Green-Beckham.

Tight end

Reid: Brent Celek

You could make a case here for three-time Pro Bowler Chad Lewis over Celek, but Celek put up better numbers. In Celek's six seasons under Reid, he averaged 46.7 catches, 578.8 yards and 3.3 touchdowns per season. In Lewis' six full seasons under Reid, he averaged 34.8 catches, 363.2 yards and 2.7 touchdowns per season.

Pederson: Zach Ertz

The biggest no-brainer on here is Ertz going to Pederson. And it's one of the few areas where Pederson's team has a decided advantage. While Ertz was drafted under Chip Kelly, his best seasons have come under Pederson. He's averaged 89 catches, 929.8 yards and 6.5 touchdowns per seasons in the last four years.

Offensive line

Reid: Tra Thomas, Todd Herremans, Jamaal Jackson, Shawn Andrews, Jon Runyan

Coming up with Reid's OL was tough because I left Jermane Mayberry, Hank Fraley and Evan Mathis off the list. The two bookend tackles were easy. Even though Shawn Andrews' career wasn't very long, he was dominant. And Herremans was a good and versatile player for a really long time.

Pederson: Jason Peters, Isaac Seumalo, Jason Kelce, Brandon Brooks, Lane Johnson

I gave Peters to Pederson because he actually played 10 more games under Pederson than he did with Reid. The other three - Kelce, Brooks, Johnson - were obvious. Seumalo gets the edge over Stefen Wisniewski and Allen Barbre. I know Wiz started in the Super Bowl, but Seumalo took the job the next year and has been better than you think.

Defensive end

Reid: Trent Cole, Hugh Douglas

Cole and Douglas were the obvious choices for the Reid team. Cole and Douglas are second and fourth, respectively, on the Eagles' all-time sack list. Of Cole's 85 1/2 sacks, 71 came under Reid. Douglas made three consecutive Pro Bowls under Reid from 2000-02.

Pederson: Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett

Brandon Graham played for Reid too, but he's now played nearly twice as long under Pederson. And Barnett gets a slight edge over Vinny Curry, Michael Bennett and even Chris Long. While you can make the case Barnett hasn't lived up to his first-round potential, since he entered the league in 2017, he's third on the team in sacks with 14 and second in QB hits with 49.

Defensive tackle

Reid: Corey Simon, Darwin Walker

Simon didn't have a very long career, but the first-round pick still managed to have 32 sacks in five seasons with the Eagles and made a Pro Bowl in 2003. I gave Walker a slight edge over Hollis Thomas. In six seasons, Walker had 27 1/2 sacks and 6 forced fumbles. Thomas also played six years and was a great run-stuffing DT.

Pederson: Fletcher Cox, Tim Jernigan

Cox has arguably been the Eagles' best player for many years now and he's putting together a resume that might put him in Canton. After him, Jernigan was the obvious choice to me. Javon Hargrave might end up in that spot but at his best, Jernigan was a really good player and was a big part of the Super Bowl team.

Linebacker

Reid: Jeremiah Trotter, Carlos Emmons, Omar Gaither

Trotter was a four-time Pro Bowler under Reid and 693 of his 696 tackles in an Eagles uniform came under Reid, too. Emmons arrived to Philly in 2000 and played four seasons with the Eagles. Emmons averaged 75 1/2 tackles per season in that span. I wanted to give the last spot to Ike Reese, but if I'm not including special teams, I'll have to give an edge to Gaither over Akeem Jordan. Gaither was never great, but he started 36 games (67 games played) and had over 100 tackles in 2007.

Pederson: Jordan Hicks, Nigel Bradham, Mychal Kendricks

Hicks was injured too often but don't forget about his 2016 season, when he had five interceptions. And Bradham wasn't the same player at the end of his time in Philly, but he played in 58 games in four years and had 229 solo tackles. Kendricks played for Pederson for two years and despite his sometimes diminishing playing time, made some plays.

Cornerback

Reid: Troy Vincent, Bobby Taylor

If all the cornerbacks were in the same pool, how long would it take to get to Pederson's players? A long time. Vincent and Taylor were the clear top two but we left off Asante Samuel, Lito Sheppard and Sheldon Brown.

Pederson: Jalen Mills, Ronald Darby

I was tempted to put Darius Slay on this list despite the fact that he hasn't yet played a game for the Eagles. That should tell you how bad it is. These two guys were the Super Bowl starters and they each had some moments, enough to beat out Nolan Carroll, Leodis McKelvin and Rasul Douglas.

Safety

Reid: Brian Dawkins, Quintin Mikell

Dawk is one of the best players in franchise history and the Eagles should have kept him after the 2008 season. Dawk is so beloved, but I hope we never forget how good he was as a player. The Hall of Famer was a seven-time Pro Bowler in Philly and was an All-Pro four times.

Pederson: Malcolm Jenkins, Rodney McLeod

While Jenkins was here before Pederson, he played four years under Pederson and was a Pro Bowler in 2017 and 2018. He was also the unquestioned leader of a team that has made it to the playoffs the last three seasons. McLeod arrived in 2016 and has also played at a high level.

Specialists

Reid: David Akers, Sean Landeta, Jon Dorenbos

Akers is the Eagles' all-time scorer and Dorenbos is the most famous long snapper ever. I gave an edge to Landeta over Sav Rocca, but take your pick.

Pederson: Jake Elliott, Donnie Jones, Rick Lovato

Elliott and Lovato were easy to figure out. Jones still has a nice edge over Cameron Johnston, who might overtake him eventually.

Here's a look at the full teams, side by side:

