Carson Wentz’s Incredible Season By the Numbers

If you're still a Carson Wentz hater after reading this? There's no hope for you.

As Wentz prepares for his NFL playoff debut, let's recap some of the remarkable accomplishments from his fourth NFL season and from his career so far:

First in NFL history: Wentz on Sunday became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw 20 or more touchdowns and seven or fewer interceptions in three straight seasons. Only Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson have done it twice.

Elite company: Wentz's 607 pass attempts this year are fourth-most ever by a quarterback throwing seven or fewer interceptions. Only Brady (624 in 2015), Rodgers (610 in 2016) and Matt Ryan (608 in 2018) had more.

Wentz and Rodgers: Wentz has thrown 35 interceptions in his career, or one every 58.7 pass attempts. That's the second-best INT ratio in NFL history, behind only Rodgers (72.2). That's with the NFL's minimum requirement of 1,500 attempts.

Amazing consistency: Wentz is the third QB in NFL history to throw a TD in all 16 games in a season and finish with seven or fewer interceptions. Brady in 2010 and Ryan in 2016 also did it. Wentz was the only QB to throw a TD pass in all 16 games this year.

NFL's longest streak: Wentz will take a streak of 19 consecutive regular-season games with a touchdown pass into 2020, second-longest in Eagles history behind his own 22-game streak set over 2016 through 2018 and the longest current streak in the NFL.

No picks: Wentz had an NFL-high 11 games this year with at least one touchdown and no interceptions. The only other QB who did that was Russell Wilson. Over the last three years, only Wilson (28) and Rodgers (25) have more such games than Wentz (23).

Avoiding mistakes: Wentz has had 23 games in his career with 30 or more attempts and no interceptions, most ever by a quarterback in his first four seasons. Derek Carr has also had 23.

First four years: Wentz's 97 touchdown passes are ninth-most in NFL history by a QB in his first four seasons. Of the 28 quarterbacks with at least 80 TD passes in their first four seasons, Wentz has the best interception ratio. The only QBs in history to average a TD at least every 20 attempts and an INT less than every 50 attempts are Rodgers, Wentz and Dak Prescott.

Joining Cunningham, McNabb and Foles: Wentz on Sunday will become only the fourth quarterback drafted by the Eagles to start a postseason game for the team. Donovan McNabb started 16, Randall Cunningham six and Nick Foles six.

Lucky 13: The only QBs to throw for 4,000 yards with 25 or more TDs and single-digit INTs this year were Wentz, Mahomes, Wilson and Rodgers. Wentz is only the 13th QB in NFL history to have at least one season with 4,000 yards, 25 TDs and single-digit INTs.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles