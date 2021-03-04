Carson Wentz’s huge South Jersey house goes up for sale originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

If you’re in the market for a new house and Doug Pederson’s former Moorestown home is too expensive and close to civilization, we have some great news.

Carson Wentz’s house just went on the market (h/t Crossing Broad).

The 7,400-plus square foot house in Woodstown, New Jersey (Salem County) is listed at $1.7 million, according to the HomeSnap listing.

It’s really out in the middle of nowhere, sitting on 11 acres, which probably had Wentz feeling at home back in North Dakota. This house is out there though; its water source is listed as a well and the sewer system is listed as a septic tank.

But it really is a beautiful house:

Here are a few more specs on the house, via the HomeSnap listing:

5 bedrooms, 4+ bathrooms

7,408 square feet on 11+ acres

Media room

Exercise room

Game room

Cathedral ceilings

In-ground pool

Hot tub

3-car attached garage

Custom bar

2 fireplaces

You can also check out the virtual tour here.

