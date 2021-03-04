Philadelphia Eagles

Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz's Huge South Jersey House Goes Up for Sale

Carson Wentz's massive, $1.7 million South Jersey home is now up for sale. Take a look inside.

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

If you’re in the market for a new house and Doug Pederson’s former Moorestown home is too expensive and close to civilization, we have some great news.

Carson Wentz’s house just went on the market (h/t Crossing Broad).

The 7,400-plus square foot house in Woodstown, New Jersey (Salem County) is listed at $1.7 million, according to the HomeSnap listing.

It’s really out in the middle of nowhere, sitting on 11 acres, which probably had Wentz feeling at home back in North Dakota. This house is out there though; its water source is listed as a well and the sewer system is listed as a septic tank.

But it really is a beautiful house:

Here are a few more specs on the house, via the HomeSnap listing: 

  • 5 bedrooms, 4+ bathrooms 
  • 7,408 square feet on 11+ acres 
  • Media room 
  • Exercise room 
  • Game room 
  • Cathedral ceilings 
  • In-ground pool 
  • Hot tub
  • 3-car attached garage 
  • Custom bar 
  • 2 fireplaces 

You can also check out the virtual tour here.

