Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz Traded to Colts, Source Confirms to NBC Sports Philadelphia

The former franchise QB will be traded for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that can turn into a first-rounder.

By Dave Zangaro

Just a few years removed from a near-MVP season, Carson Wentz is already gone.

The Eagles on Thursday agreed to trade Wentz to the Colts for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that can turn into a first-rounder, NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark confirmed.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen first reported the news.

The Carson Wentz Era really ended when Eagles drafted Jalen Hurts

This ends the Wentz Era in Philadelphia after just five seasons in which the franchise and Wentz experienced incredible highs and unthinkable lows.

Wentz will now reunite with Frank Reich and Press Taylor in Indianapolis. Wentz gets the destination he wanted. And the Eagles have a chance to get a first round pick.

By trading Wentz now, the Eagles will save just under $853,000 in cap space in 2021 but will be left with a dead cap hit of $33.8 million for this upcoming season. That is an NFL record, shattering the previous mark of $22.2 million the Rams will incur after trading Jared Goff earlier this offseason.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Carson WentzEagles
