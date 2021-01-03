Carson Wentz reportedly expected to ask Eagles for a trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Carson Wentz is reportedly expected to request a trade from the Eagles, longtime NFL reporter Chris Mortensen said on ESPN’s NFL Countdown on Sunday morning.

Time to gear up for a crazy offseason.

“Carson Wentz, his relationship with the Eagles is all but fractured. In fact, it is fractured,” Mortensen said (h/t Matt Mullin from PhillyVoice). “Wentz is expected to ask the Eagles for a trade. He’ll help the Eagles to facilitate a trade. The reaction of Jeffrey Lurie, the owner, will be vital to this one. But right now, Wentz clearly wants out of Philadelphia and a fresh start somewhere else. That will be a big story in the offseason.”

This would obviously be a franchise-altering decision but it clearly seems to be on the table if this relationship isn’t salvageable.

Meanwhile, NFL Network is reporting that if Wentz does end up on the trade block, he would prefer to be reunited with Frank Reich in Indianapolis.

“My understanding is Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, if he is in fact on the block and traded, would prefer Indy over several other choices,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said.

Of course, for that to happen, it would probably take Philip Rivers’ retiring first, which is reportedly a real possibility.

It would be expensive to trade Wentz this offseason. He would leave a dead cap number of around $33 million but the Eagles would actually save a minimal amount of cap space with a trade.

Earlier this week, former Eagles executive Joe Banner said Wentz’s contract is tradable.

“That’s why I said the hand they’ve been dealt is either keep him and it’s really expensive or they trade him and it’s really expensive,” Banner said. “It’s actually a little less expensive if you trade him than if you keep him. So if he’s going to end up being on the bench or if he’s going to end up being a starter that is not adequate to win, they’re actually better off from a cap perspective to trade him than to keep him.”

Meanwhile, Wentz will be a healthy scratch tonight for the regular season finale, NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark confirmed. NFL Network first reported the news.

