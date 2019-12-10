Carson Wentz Rallies Eagles Past Giants Throwing to … Who???

It was Carson Wentz's best stretch of football this year and it occurred under some of the most unusual circumstances you can imagine.

Tight ends playing receiver. Slot receivers playing outside. Practice squad guys in key roles.

A week after the Eagles blew a 14-point second-half lead to one two-win team, they rallied back from a 14-point second-half deficit against another two-win team.

And Wentz, after another slow start, finally looked like his old self.

Wentz not only rallied the Eagles back after they trailed by 14 points with two minutes left in the third quarter, he did it while throwing to Boston Scott, Greg Ward, Josh Perkins and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside – none of whom were even playing a month ago – as well as Zach Ertz.

"It is not easy," Ertz said. "As a quarterback, chemistry, trust and timing is the No. 1 thing, and he's putting a lot of trust in guys that he does not have a lot of reps with, and I think that speaks volumes of him. Being able to go out there, and it doesn't really matter who is out there, NFC East opponent, down 17-3, and play his best football in that second half all year? I am extremely proud of him tonight with the way he led us."

Wentz threw for 350 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles' critical 23-17 overtime win over the Giants at the Linc.

But look at his numbers on the Eagles' five drives during their late comeback: 21-for-28 for 226 yards with two TD passes to Ertz, including the game-winner in overtime.

"You go into the game with three receivers and now you've got Greg Ward usually in the slot and he's out there playing (outside)," Wentz said. "You've got guys moving around. For me, I've got no choice but to trust these guys. Some of these routes I've never even repped before in those situations, but they stepped up and made plays. They did a great job."

This was vintage Wentz. But it couldn't have happened without guys making plays around him.

And it's been a while since we've seen that.

With Nelson Agholor out, Alshon Jeffery leaving with an early injury and Mack Hollins and Jordan Matthews long gone, Wentz had to rally the Eagles back from 17-3 with guys he's barely practiced with.

With a shot at the playoffs at stake.

"Just keep believing," Wentz said. "Keep believing and it's time to make a decision how this is going to define us. Obviously, we knew it was not our first half. That was a rough one and that was an ugly one. We just said, ‘Keep believing and keep staying together.' Defense was going to take care of their piece, which they did. And we were able to do enough offensively to get this win."

Wentz has had his issues this year, and he had his issues in the first half Monday night.

But it's amazing how much better he looks when guys are actually catching footballs for him.

This was the first time the Eagles have come back from a 14-point halftime deficit since the 2014 opener, when they beat the Jaguars 34-17 after trailing 17-0.

Before that? Giants in 2010 at the Meadowlands. You might remember a DeSean Jackson punt return as time expired?

In all, the Eagles were 2-45 in their last 47 games when they trailed by at least 14 points at halftime.

Wentz was asked how big it was for him to win his first overtime game and engineer a rally from 14 down at halftime for the first time in his career.

"This is huge for this whole team," he said. "To come in after halftime, to be where we were, and obviously knowing that our backs were against the wall, season on the line-type of thing, for guys to just stay tough and stay together late in the game … and get the win and drive down to score right away? It's huge for me personally and for this entire team."

