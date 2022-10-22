Carson Wentz Put on IR; Will Miss Return to Linc Vs. Eagles

So much for that Wentz revenge game in Philly originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Carson Wentz won’t make his return to the Linc next month after all.

The Commanders put Wentz on IR Saturday, which means Wentz will miss at least the next four weeks, including the Monday Night Football game against the Eagles on Nov. 14.

Wentz, 29, already had surgery for a fractured finger. He’ll be out until at least Week 11 when the Commanders play the Texans in Houston.

The games Wentz will definitely miss: vs. Packers, at Colts, vs. Vikings, at Eagles. So Wentz will also miss his return to Indianapolis, another former team.

Without Wentz, the Commanders will turn to Taylor Heinicke as their starting quarterback. Rookie Sam Howell will serve as their backup. So it’s most likely the Eagles will see Heinicke on Nov. 14.

Heinicke started against the Eagles in the second of their two matchups in 2021. In a Week 16 Eagles 20-16 win, Heinicke completed 27 of 36 passes for 247 yards and an interception.

In the first matchup between the Eagles and Commanders this season, the Eagles won 24-8 at FedExField. Wentz in that game against his former team completed 25 of 43 passes for 211 yards but was sacked an astounding 9 times and fumbled twice.

Wentz was the Eagles’ quarterback from 2016-2020 but was benched for the final four games of the 2020 season and was traded in that offseason to Indianapolis. He wore out his welcome in Indy after just one season and was then traded back to the NFC East.

Since Wentz has been gone, the Eagles have gone forward with Jalen Hurts, who has played at a much higher level this season.

While Wentz won’t make his much anticipated return to the Linc this season, there were an awful lot of Eagles fans at FedExField back on Sept. 25. It felt like an Eagles home game anyway.

