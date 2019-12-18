Carson Wentz Mic’d Up for Win in Washington: ‘Greg Ward, You Son of a Gun!’

The Eagles shared video of Carson Wentz mic'd up during the win over the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

It's required viewing for all Philadelphia fans.

Wentz loves a nice sunny day in December and notes that he's likely getting sunburnt during the game. He uses the word "tan lines" loosely. Wentz also loved all of the Philly green that made the trip down to the DC area to takeover FedEx Field.

Then the real action starts. Carson takes responsibility for his own mistakes and is something of a quiet leader, but he is also quite supportive of his teammates on both sides of the ball. He takes a particular liking to Miles Sanders and Greg Ward on this day. And with good reason.

"How about Miles? That boy can run," Wentz says at one point.

But the love for "G-Ward" after his big game-winning catch may take the cake.

"AHHHHHHHHHH!"

"Greg Ward, you son of a gun!" Carson screams.

"We're gonna win this game." Step on the field with @cj_wentz in our latest Audible.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/ChjAUgXx0n — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 18, 2019

Fun times listening in on your franchise QB. Let's do it again Sunday.