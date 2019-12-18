Philadelphia Eagles
Carson Wentz Mic’d Up for Win in Washington: ‘Greg Ward, You Son of a Gun!’

"We're going to win this game," Carson Wentz said on the sideline at FedEx Field as the Eagles trailed the Redskins on Sunday.

By Enrico Campitelli

Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles attempts a pass against the Washington Redskins during the first half at FedExField on December 15, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Eagles shared video of Carson Wentz mic'd up during the win over the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

It's required viewing for all Philadelphia fans.

Wentz loves a nice sunny day in December and notes that he's likely getting sunburnt during the game. He uses the word "tan lines" loosely. Wentz also loved all of the Philly green that made the trip down to the DC area to takeover FedEx Field.

Then the real action starts. Carson takes responsibility for his own mistakes and is something of a quiet leader, but he is also quite supportive of his teammates on both sides of the ball. He takes a particular liking to Miles Sanders and Greg Ward on this day. And with good reason.

"How about Miles? That boy can run," Wentz says at one point.

But the love for "G-Ward" after his big game-winning catch may take the cake.

"AHHHHHHHHHH!"

"Greg Ward, you son of a gun!" Carson screams.

Fun times listening in on your franchise QB. Let's do it again Sunday.

