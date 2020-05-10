Carson Wentz Knows How Weird It Would Be to Play Without Fans

Over a half a million fans piled into Lincoln Financial Field last season for the Eagles' eight home games.

That might not happen this year.

With the start of the 2020 season four months away, the COVID-19 pandemic has created some major questions. While the NFL seems optimistic about the season beginning on time, some are wondering whether or not fans will be in attendance.

Imagine Carson Wentz and the Eagles running through the tunnel at the Linc to complete silence.





"It would be really weird, I'll tell you that," Wentz said to NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark. "Playing at NDSU, we had some road games now and then that we played in front of just a couple fans. So I kind of know the feeling probably more than some.



"But it'll definitely be weird, but we're hoping and praying that's not the case. Because we feel, especially at home, that we have the best fans in football and we have quite the home field advantage when we play in front of them. So hopefully they'll be right out there with us this fall."

Since Doug Pederson took over as head coach in 2016, the Eagles are the fourth-best home team in the NFL with a 23-9 record (.719). Just the Patriots, Chiefs and Ravens have been better at home since 2016.

But what makes the Eagles' success at home even more impressive is they're just 15-17 (.469) on the road during that same span, which ranks them 12th in the NFL.

So what has made the Eagles a playoff team in three of the last four years is their success at home. It's impossible to know just how much the fans have to do with all that.

And the Eagles are hoping they don't have to find out.



