Carson Wentz Breaks Eagles Single-Season Passing Record

With an 11-yard completion to Greg Ward late in the third quarter of the Eagles-Giants game Sunday, Carson Wentz broke the Eagles' single-season passing record.

Wentz entered the final game of the season with 3,750 passing yards and needed 167 to break the record of 3,916 set by Donovan McNabb in 2008.

The completion to Ward gave him 3,923.

Wentz, throwing to Dallas Goedert and an assortment of practice squad receivers, had 243 passing yards early in the fourth quarter and needed only seven more to become the first Eagle quarterback with 4,000 yards in a season.

The Eagles and Bears had been the only NFL teams without a 4,000-yard passer. The Bears' single-season yardage record is 3,838, set in 1995 by Erik Kramer.

