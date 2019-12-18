Carson Wentz Being Clutch Is an Important Takeaway Beyond This Season

I don't care that they came against the Giants and the Redskins. I don't care that these were games the Eagles were supposed to win anyway.

These last two clutch performances from Carson Wentz were huge and are huge in the scope of his career.

"I think confidence is a result of demonstrated performance," offensive coordinator Mike Groh said on Tuesday.

Well, there should be a ton of growing confidence from Wentz and in Wentz. He has certainly demonstrated the clutch gene recently.

In the last two weeks, with weapons straight from the Island of Misfit Toys, Wentz has put the Eagles on his back and led two fourth-quarter comebacks and game-winning drives.

He didn't just lead them on those drives, he scooped up the rest of the team and carried his teammates across the finish line. Sure, that fumble against Washington was brutal, but he made up for it.

Check out Wentz's numbers from the last two fourth quarters and the OT against the Giants: 28 for 35, 284 yards, 4 touchdowns and 0 interceptions, good for a passer rating of 138.6.

And he's doing this with guys who were on the practice squad a few weeks ago!

Confidence is contagious. After the overtime win against the Giants, head coach Doug Pederson agreed it was important for Wentz's teammates to see him come through in the clutch like that. Pederson mentioned playing with Brett Favre, who was long considered to be one of the best closers in the NFL.

He said that in crunch time, the Packers were able to put the game on Favre's shoulders and be confident he was going to come through.

Before Wentz's second clutch performance in as many weeks, Pederson hoped his own quarterback could get to that level.

"I think that's now what you're going to see," Pederson said. "And hopefully you see as we continue to grow as a team, hopefully years to come, that's the case, that the guys now can ascend around Carson, and we can put it on his shoulders and say, ‘Hey, let's go win the game.'"

There's also something to the idea that great players raise the level of play around them. Think about Tom Brady. Think about Aaron Rodgers.

Now think about what Wentz has had the last couple of weeks. His best receiver for these two comebacks has been a former college quarterback who was on the practice squad less than a month ago. And he hasn't had the best right tackle in the NFL blocking for him thanks to injury.

This season, including the Packers game, Wentz has led the Eagles on three game-winning drives. He had just four in his previous three years combined. Even if the Eagles don't win the division, even if this season ends up as a colossal disappointment, Wentz has shown something in the last weeks.

It's something I expect to see a lot more from Wentz in his career.



