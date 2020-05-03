They've come from tiny schools like Woodbury and Paulsboro and giant schools like Rancocas Valley and Millville.
They've come from as far south as Cape May and as far north as Florence.
They've even come from schools that don't exist anymore, like Kennedy and Edgewood.
There was a Hall of Famer, a Heisman Trophy winner, a Super Bowl-winning quarterback and a bunch of Pro Bowlers.
There was a QB who set an NFL record for highest passer rating in a season, a running back who held the postseason career rushing record for 19 years and a receiver who set an NFL record for yards in a game.
They are among the 119 South Jersey football players who have been selected in the NFL draft going back 71 years, including six this year.
It's an incredible list.
And it doesn't even include dozens of undrafted South Jersey players, from Palmyra's Deron Cherry to Timber Creek's Damiere Byrd.
Before we get to the complete (we think) list of South Jersey draft picks, some stats:
--> The most positions represented are linebacker (19), running back (18), cornerback (12) and defensive end (11).
--> Colleges with the most South Jersey draft picks are Penn State (19), Temple (9), Miami, North Carolina State and Ohio State (5) and Iowa, Virginia, Wisconsin and Michigan (4).
--> High schools represented the most are Camden, Pennsauken and Rancocas Valley (7), with Woodrow Wilson (6) and Pemberton and Woodbury (5) next.
--> This past draft and the 1984 draft produced the most South Jersey draft picks, with six apiece. Four drafts in the span of six years produced four (1987, 1988, 1989 and 1992).
--> The longest streak of drafts with at least one South Jersey player getting taken is 13, from 1992 through 2004.
--> More South Jersey football players have been taken in the first round (20) than any other round. The 6th round is the next-most popular (16) and then the 4th round (15). One was even drafted in the 29th round!
--> The quarterback who led the NFL in passer rating was Milt Plum in 1960, the running back who set an NFL postseason rushing record was Franco Harris and the receiver who set an NFL record for receiving yards was Paulsboro's Flipper Anderson.
Here is a look at the 119 South Jersey NFL draft picks. If you see anybody missing, let us know!
(p.s. - We didn't include Bordentown Military Institute graduates such as Hall of Famer Floyd Little unless they grew up in South Jersey)
2020
C Cesar Ruiz*, Camden [Michigan], 1st round, Saints
RB Jonathan Taylor, Salem [Wisconsin], 2nd round, Colts
CB John Reid, Mount Laurel / St. Joe's Prep [Penn State], 4th round, Texans
CB Harrison Hand, Cherry Hill West [Temple], 5th round, Vikings
OL Jon Runyan, Moorestown / St. Joe's Prep [Michigan], 6th round, Packers
LB Shaun Bradley, Rancocas Valley [Temple], 6th round, Eagles
2019
RB Ryquell Armstead, Millville [Temple], 5th round, Jaguars
CB Ka'dar Hollman, Burlington Twp. [Toledo], 6th round, Packers
WR Kelvin Harmon, Palmyra [North Carolina State], 6th round, Redskins
2018
CB Anthony Averett, Woodbury [Alabama], 4th round, Ravens
OT Jamil Demby, Vineland [Maine], 6th round, Rams
2017
OT Julie'n Davenport, Paulsboro [Bucknell], 4th round, Texans
LB Haasan Reddick, Haddon Heights [Temple], 1st round, Cards
2016
CB Eli Apple, Eastern [Ohio State], 1st round, Giants
DT Austin Johnson, St. Augustine [Penn State], 2nd round, Titans
2013
LB Gerald Hodges, Paulsboro [Penn State], 4th round, Vikings
CB Logan Ryan, Eastern [Rutgers], 3rd round, Patriots
2012
DE Jack Crawford, St. Augustine [Penn State], 5th round, Raiders
DT Mike Daniels, Highland [Iowa], 4th round, Packers
G Johnnie Troutman, Pemberton [Penn State], 5th round, Chargers
2011
OL Ben Ijalana, Rancocas Valley** [Villanova], 2nd round, Colts
2010
FB Ryan D'Imperio, Washington Twp. [Rutgers], 7th round, Vikings
2009
RB Shonn Greene, Winslow Twp. [Iowa], 3rd round, Jets
2008
QB Joe Flacco, Audubon [Delaware], 1st round, Ravens
2007
DT Turk McBride, Woodrow Wilson [Tennessee], 2nd round, Chiefs
2006
RB Wali Lundy***, Holy Cross [Virginia], 6th round, Texans
2004
LB Alex Lewis, Delran [Wisconsin], 5th round, Lions
DE Shaun Phillips, Willingboro [Purdue], 4th round, Chargers
2003
DE Jamaal Green, Woodrow Wilson [Miami], 4th round, Eagles
DE Michael Haynes, Northern Burlington [Penn State], 1st round, Bears
LB Victor Hobson, Mount Laurel / St. Joe's Prep [Michigan], 2nd round
2002
RB William Green, Holy Spirit [Boston College], 1st round, Browns
CB Pete Hunter, Atlantic City [Virginia Union], 5th round, Cowboys
OT Bryant McKinnie, Woodbury [Miami], 1st round, Vikings
2001
S Cory Bird, Oakcrest [Virginia Tech], 3rd round, Colts
OT Kareem McKenzie, Willingboro [Penn State], 3rd round, Jets
OL Dennis Norman, Princeton [Cherokee], 7th round, Seahawks
2000
RB Ron Dayne Overbrook [Wisconsin], 1st round, Giants
DT Tim Watson, Mainland Reg. [Howard], 6th round, Seahawks
1999
DT Kevin Landolt [West Virginia], 4th round, Jaguars
1998
S Donovin Darius, Highland/Woodrow Wilson [Syracuse], 1st round, Jaguars
LB Antony Jordan, Washington Twp. [Vanderbilt], 5th round, Colts
1997
CB Chris Canty, Eastern [Kansas State], 1st round, Patriots
CB Tommy Knight, Cherokee [Iowa], 1st round, Cards
1996
LB Doug Colman, Ocean City [Nebraska], 6th round, Giants
1995
LB Damien Covington, Overbrook [North Carolina State], 3rd round, Bills
WR Lee DeRamus, Edgewood [Wisconsin], 6th round, Saints
TE Kevin Hickman, Holy Cross [Navy], 6th round, Lions
1994
QB Glenn Foley, Cherry Hill East [Boston College], 7th round, Jets
OL George Hegamin, Camden [North Carolina State], 3rd round, Cowboys
G Jason Winrow, Cumberland Regional [Ohio State], Giants, 6th round, Giants
1993
OL Mike Devlin, Cherokee [Iowa], 5th round, Bills
TE Irv Smith, Pemberton [Notre Dame], 1st round, Saints
1992
S Chris Hall, Pemberton [East Carolina], 9th round, Cowboys
CB Steve Israel, Haddon Heights [Pitt], 2nd round, Rams
QB Tony Sacca, Delran [Penn State], 2nd round, Cards
DE Alonzo Spellman, Pemberton [Ohio State], 1st round, Bears
1990
LB Andre Collins, Cinnaminson [Penn State], 2nd round, Redskins
DE Greg Mark, Pennsauken [Miami], 3rd round, Giants
LB Ricky Newbill, Clearview [Miami], 5th round, Oilers
1989
RB A.B. Brown, Salem [West Virginia], 8th round, Jets
LB David Griggs, Pennsauken [Virginia], 7th round, Saints
CB David Holmes, Burlington City [Syracuse], 4th round, Dolphins
RB Todd McNair, Pennsauken [Temple], 8th round, Chiefs
1988
WR Flipper Anderson, Paulsboro [UCLA], 2nd round, Rams
OT Stan Clayton, Cherry Hill East [Penn State], 10th round, Falcons
RB Gordie Lockbaum, Glassboro [Holy Cross], 9th round, Steelers
S Keith Taylor, Pennsauken [Illinois], 5th round, Saints
1987
LB Chuck Faucette, Willingboro [Maryland], 10th round, Giants
DL Lorenzo Freeman, Woodrow Wilson [Pitt], 4th round, Packers
DB Nelson Jones, Woodbury [North Carolina State], 5th round, Chargers
OL Gregg Rakoczy, Shawnee [Miami], 2nd round, Browns
1986
RB Topper Clemons, Cinnaminson [Wake Forest], 8th round, Cowboys
WR John Taylor, Pennsauken [Delaware State], 3rd round, 49ers
1985
WR Willie Drewery, Northern Burlington [West Virginia], 11th round, Oilers
RB Tony Mumford, Overbrook [Penn State], 12th round, Patriots
S Anthony Young, Pemberton [Temple], 3rd round, Colts
1984
WR Irving Fryar, Rancocas Valley [Nebraska], 1st round, Patriots
TE Billy Griggs, Pennsauken [Virginia], 8th round, Jets
LB George Jamison, Bridgeton [Cincinnati], 2nd round, Lions
WR Carl Lewis, Willingboro [Houston], 12th round, Cowboys
CB Kevin Ross, Paulsboro [Temple], 7th round, Chiefs
RB Mike Rozier, Woodrow Wilson [Nebraska], 1st round [supp.] Oilers
1982
LB Anthony Griggs, Kennedy [Ohio State], 4th round, Eagles
1981
DL Pete Kugler, Cherry Hill East [Penn State], 6th round, 49ers
RB Calvin Murray, Millville [Ohio State], 4th round, Eagles
DT Bubba Green, Millville [North Carolina State], 6th round, Colts
1980
LB Mike Curcio, Oakcrest [Temple], 8th round, Eagles
1979
LB Al Harris****, Rancocas Valley [Arizona St.], 1st round, Bears
1978
S Dwight Hicks, Pennsauken [Michigan], 6th round, Lions
TE Derrick Ramsey, Camden [Kentucky], 5th round, Raiders
DE Art Still, Camden [Kentucky], 1st round, Chiefs
1976
LB Greg Buttle, Mainland Regional [Penn State], 3rd round, Jets
1975
OL Joe Fields, Gloucester Catholic [Widener], 14th round, Jets
DE Brison Manor, Bridgeton [Arkansas], 15th round, Jets
OL John Roman, Holy Spirit [Idaho State], 13th round, Colts
1973
LB Bill Singletary, Woodrow Wilson [Temple], 4th round, Chargers
1972
G Ron Davis, Deptford [Virginia State], 16th round, 49ers
RB Franco Harris, Rancocas Valley [Penn State], 1st round, Steelers
RB Lydell Mitchell, Salem [Penn State], 2nd round, Colts
1968
DL Mike McBath, Woodbury [Penn State], 5th round, Bills
1967
RB Floyd Little, Bordentown Military Academy [Syracuse], 1st round, Broncos
DL David Rowe, Deptford [Penn State], 2nd round, Saints
DE Bo Wood, Haddon Heights [North Carolina], 6th round, Saints
1965
RB Gene Foster, Pennsville [Arizona State], 10th round, Chargers
1963
C Dave Crossin, Collingswood [Maryland], 3rd round, Eagles
LB Dave Robinson, Moorestown [Penn State], 1st round, Packers
1962
DT Ron Gassert, Rancocas Valley/BMI [Virginia], 4th round, Packers
1961
OT John Brown, Camden [Syraucse], 4th round, Browns
1959
PK-DE John Aveni, Glassboro [Indiana], 27th round, Bears
1957
QB Milt Plum, Woodbury [Penn State], 2nd round, Browns
1956
DE Don McComb, Camden Catholic [Villanova], 21st round, Giants
1952
E Cliff Anderson, Cape May [Indiana], 25th round, Cards
1951
T-DT Roscoe Hansen, Holy Spirit [North Carolina], 29th round, Eagles
1950
DT Tom Palmer, Collingswood [Wake Forest], 17th round, Cards
QB Steve Romanik, Millville [Villanova], 3rd round, Bears
DE Norm "Wildman" Willey, Pennsville [Marshall], 13th round, Eagles
1947
OT George Savitsky, Camden [Penn], 5th round, Eagles
1943
T-LB Harvey Johnson, Bridgeton [William and Mary], 6th round, Dodgers
* - Spent last two years at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.
** - Spent two years at Florence
*** - Spent two years at Willingboro, graduate from Rancocas Valley
**** - Spent two years at Rancocas Valley, graduated from Leilehua (Hawaii)
