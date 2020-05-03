They've come from tiny schools like Woodbury and Paulsboro and giant schools like Rancocas Valley and Millville.

They've come from as far south as Cape May and as far north as Florence.

They've even come from schools that don't exist anymore, like Kennedy and Edgewood.

There was a Hall of Famer, a Heisman Trophy winner, a Super Bowl-winning quarterback and a bunch of Pro Bowlers.

There was a QB who set an NFL record for highest passer rating in a season, a running back who held the postseason career rushing record for 19 years and a receiver who set an NFL record for yards in a game.

They are among the 119 South Jersey football players who have been selected in the NFL draft going back 71 years, including six this year.

It's an incredible list.

And it doesn't even include dozens of undrafted South Jersey players, from Palmyra's Deron Cherry to Timber Creek's Damiere Byrd.

Before we get to the complete (we think) list of South Jersey draft picks, some stats:

--> The most positions represented are linebacker (19), running back (18), cornerback (12) and defensive end (11).

--> Colleges with the most South Jersey draft picks are Penn State (19), Temple (9), Miami, North Carolina State and Ohio State (5) and Iowa, Virginia, Wisconsin and Michigan (4).

--> High schools represented the most are Camden, Pennsauken and Rancocas Valley (7), with Woodrow Wilson (6) and Pemberton and Woodbury (5) next.

--> This past draft and the 1984 draft produced the most South Jersey draft picks, with six apiece. Four drafts in the span of six years produced four (1987, 1988, 1989 and 1992).

--> The longest streak of drafts with at least one South Jersey player getting taken is 13, from 1992 through 2004.

--> More South Jersey football players have been taken in the first round (20) than any other round. The 6th round is the next-most popular (16) and then the 4th round (15). One was even drafted in the 29th round!

--> The quarterback who led the NFL in passer rating was Milt Plum in 1960, the running back who set an NFL postseason rushing record was Franco Harris and the receiver who set an NFL record for receiving yards was Paulsboro's Flipper Anderson.

Here is a look at the 119 South Jersey NFL draft picks. If you see anybody missing, let us know!

(p.s. - We didn't include Bordentown Military Institute graduates such as Hall of Famer Floyd Little unless they grew up in South Jersey)

2020

C Cesar Ruiz*, Camden [Michigan], 1st round, Saints

RB Jonathan Taylor, Salem [Wisconsin], 2nd round, Colts

CB John Reid, Mount Laurel / St. Joe's Prep [Penn State], 4th round, Texans

CB Harrison Hand, Cherry Hill West [Temple], 5th round, Vikings

OL Jon Runyan, Moorestown / St. Joe's Prep [Michigan], 6th round, Packers

LB Shaun Bradley, Rancocas Valley [Temple], 6th round, Eagles

2019

RB Ryquell Armstead, Millville [Temple], 5th round, Jaguars

CB Ka'dar Hollman, Burlington Twp. [Toledo], 6th round, Packers

WR Kelvin Harmon, Palmyra [North Carolina State], 6th round, Redskins

2018

CB Anthony Averett, Woodbury [Alabama], 4th round, Ravens

OT Jamil Demby, Vineland [Maine], 6th round, Rams

2017

OT Julie'n Davenport, Paulsboro [Bucknell], 4th round, Texans

LB Haasan Reddick, Haddon Heights [Temple], 1st round, Cards

2016

CB Eli Apple, Eastern [Ohio State], 1st round, Giants

DT Austin Johnson, St. Augustine [Penn State], 2nd round, Titans

2013

LB Gerald Hodges, Paulsboro [Penn State], 4th round, Vikings

CB Logan Ryan, Eastern [Rutgers], 3rd round, Patriots

2012

DE Jack Crawford, St. Augustine [Penn State], 5th round, Raiders

DT Mike Daniels, Highland [Iowa], 4th round, Packers

G Johnnie Troutman, Pemberton [Penn State], 5th round, Chargers

2011

OL Ben Ijalana, Rancocas Valley** [Villanova], 2nd round, Colts

2010

FB Ryan D'Imperio, Washington Twp. [Rutgers], 7th round, Vikings

2009

RB Shonn Greene, Winslow Twp. [Iowa], 3rd round, Jets

2008

QB Joe Flacco, Audubon [Delaware], 1st round, Ravens

2007

DT Turk McBride, Woodrow Wilson [Tennessee], 2nd round, Chiefs

2006

RB Wali Lundy***, Holy Cross [Virginia], 6th round, Texans

2004

LB Alex Lewis, Delran [Wisconsin], 5th round, Lions

DE Shaun Phillips, Willingboro [Purdue], 4th round, Chargers

2003

DE Jamaal Green, Woodrow Wilson [Miami], 4th round, Eagles

DE Michael Haynes, Northern Burlington [Penn State], 1st round, Bears

LB Victor Hobson, Mount Laurel / St. Joe's Prep [Michigan], 2nd round

2002

RB William Green, Holy Spirit [Boston College], 1st round, Browns

CB Pete Hunter, Atlantic City [Virginia Union], 5th round, Cowboys

OT Bryant McKinnie, Woodbury [Miami], 1st round, Vikings

2001

S Cory Bird, Oakcrest [Virginia Tech], 3rd round, Colts

OT Kareem McKenzie, Willingboro [Penn State], 3rd round, Jets

OL Dennis Norman, Princeton [Cherokee], 7th round, Seahawks

2000

RB Ron Dayne Overbrook [Wisconsin], 1st round, Giants

DT Tim Watson, Mainland Reg. [Howard], 6th round, Seahawks

1999

DT Kevin Landolt [West Virginia], 4th round, Jaguars

1998

S Donovin Darius, Highland/Woodrow Wilson [Syracuse], 1st round, Jaguars

LB Antony Jordan, Washington Twp. [Vanderbilt], 5th round, Colts

1997

CB Chris Canty, Eastern [Kansas State], 1st round, Patriots

CB Tommy Knight, Cherokee [Iowa], 1st round, Cards

1996

LB Doug Colman, Ocean City [Nebraska], 6th round, Giants

1995

LB Damien Covington, Overbrook [North Carolina State], 3rd round, Bills

WR Lee DeRamus, Edgewood [Wisconsin], 6th round, Saints

TE Kevin Hickman, Holy Cross [Navy], 6th round, Lions

1994

QB Glenn Foley, Cherry Hill East [Boston College], 7th round, Jets

OL George Hegamin, Camden [North Carolina State], 3rd round, Cowboys

G Jason Winrow, Cumberland Regional [Ohio State], Giants, 6th round, Giants

1993

OL Mike Devlin, Cherokee [Iowa], 5th round, Bills

TE Irv Smith, Pemberton [Notre Dame], 1st round, Saints

1992

S Chris Hall, Pemberton [East Carolina], 9th round, Cowboys

CB Steve Israel, Haddon Heights [Pitt], 2nd round, Rams

QB Tony Sacca, Delran [Penn State], 2nd round, Cards

DE Alonzo Spellman, Pemberton [Ohio State], 1st round, Bears

1990

LB Andre Collins, Cinnaminson [Penn State], 2nd round, Redskins

DE Greg Mark, Pennsauken [Miami], 3rd round, Giants

LB Ricky Newbill, Clearview [Miami], 5th round, Oilers

1989

RB A.B. Brown, Salem [West Virginia], 8th round, Jets

LB David Griggs, Pennsauken [Virginia], 7th round, Saints

CB David Holmes, Burlington City [Syracuse], 4th round, Dolphins

RB Todd McNair, Pennsauken [Temple], 8th round, Chiefs

1988

WR Flipper Anderson, Paulsboro [UCLA], 2nd round, Rams

OT Stan Clayton, Cherry Hill East [Penn State], 10th round, Falcons

RB Gordie Lockbaum, Glassboro [Holy Cross], 9th round, Steelers

S Keith Taylor, Pennsauken [Illinois], 5th round, Saints

1987

LB Chuck Faucette, Willingboro [Maryland], 10th round, Giants

DL Lorenzo Freeman, Woodrow Wilson [Pitt], 4th round, Packers

DB Nelson Jones, Woodbury [North Carolina State], 5th round, Chargers

OL Gregg Rakoczy, Shawnee [Miami], 2nd round, Browns

1986

RB Topper Clemons, Cinnaminson [Wake Forest], 8th round, Cowboys

WR John Taylor, Pennsauken [Delaware State], 3rd round, 49ers

1985

WR Willie Drewery, Northern Burlington [West Virginia], 11th round, Oilers

RB Tony Mumford, Overbrook [Penn State], 12th round, Patriots

S Anthony Young, Pemberton [Temple], 3rd round, Colts

1984

WR Irving Fryar, Rancocas Valley [Nebraska], 1st round, Patriots

TE Billy Griggs, Pennsauken [Virginia], 8th round, Jets

LB George Jamison, Bridgeton [Cincinnati], 2nd round, Lions

WR Carl Lewis, Willingboro [Houston], 12th round, Cowboys

CB Kevin Ross, Paulsboro [Temple], 7th round, Chiefs

RB Mike Rozier, Woodrow Wilson [Nebraska], 1st round [supp.] Oilers

1982

LB Anthony Griggs, Kennedy [Ohio State], 4th round, Eagles

1981

DL Pete Kugler, Cherry Hill East [Penn State], 6th round, 49ers

RB Calvin Murray, Millville [Ohio State], 4th round, Eagles

DT Bubba Green, Millville [North Carolina State], 6th round, Colts

1980

LB Mike Curcio, Oakcrest [Temple], 8th round, Eagles

1979

LB Al Harris****, Rancocas Valley [Arizona St.], 1st round, Bears

1978

S Dwight Hicks, Pennsauken [Michigan], 6th round, Lions

TE Derrick Ramsey, Camden [Kentucky], 5th round, Raiders

DE Art Still, Camden [Kentucky], 1st round, Chiefs

1976

LB Greg Buttle, Mainland Regional [Penn State], 3rd round, Jets

1975

OL Joe Fields, Gloucester Catholic [Widener], 14th round, Jets

DE Brison Manor, Bridgeton [Arkansas], 15th round, Jets

OL John Roman, Holy Spirit [Idaho State], 13th round, Colts

1973

LB Bill Singletary, Woodrow Wilson [Temple], 4th round, Chargers

1972

G Ron Davis, Deptford [Virginia State], 16th round, 49ers

RB Franco Harris, Rancocas Valley [Penn State], 1st round, Steelers

RB Lydell Mitchell, Salem [Penn State], 2nd round, Colts

1968

DL Mike McBath, Woodbury [Penn State], 5th round, Bills

1967

RB Floyd Little, Bordentown Military Academy [Syracuse], 1st round, Broncos

DL David Rowe, Deptford [Penn State], 2nd round, Saints

DE Bo Wood, Haddon Heights [North Carolina], 6th round, Saints

1965

RB Gene Foster, Pennsville [Arizona State], 10th round, Chargers

1963

C Dave Crossin, Collingswood [Maryland], 3rd round, Eagles

LB Dave Robinson, Moorestown [Penn State], 1st round, Packers

1962

DT Ron Gassert, Rancocas Valley/BMI [Virginia], 4th round, Packers

1961

OT John Brown, Camden [Syraucse], 4th round, Browns

1959

PK-DE John Aveni, Glassboro [Indiana], 27th round, Bears

1957

QB Milt Plum, Woodbury [Penn State], 2nd round, Browns

1956

DE Don McComb, Camden Catholic [Villanova], 21st round, Giants

1952

E Cliff Anderson, Cape May [Indiana], 25th round, Cards

1951

T-DT Roscoe Hansen, Holy Spirit [North Carolina], 29th round, Eagles

1950

DT Tom Palmer, Collingswood [Wake Forest], 17th round, Cards

QB Steve Romanik, Millville [Villanova], 3rd round, Bears

DE Norm "Wildman" Willey, Pennsville [Marshall], 13th round, Eagles

1947

OT George Savitsky, Camden [Penn], 5th round, Eagles

1943

T-LB Harvey Johnson, Bridgeton [William and Mary], 6th round, Dodgers

* - Spent last two years at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

** - Spent two years at Florence

*** - Spent two years at Willingboro, graduate from Rancocas Valley

**** - Spent two years at Rancocas Valley, graduated from Leilehua (Hawaii)

