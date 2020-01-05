Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles

Cameras Caught Josh McCown Breaking Down in Tears After Gutsy Loss to Seahawks

Josh McCown almost brought a magical win to Philadelphia. Cameras caught McCown being very emotional following the loss

By Enrico Campitelli

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 05: Quarterback Josh McCown #18 the Philadelphia Eagles leaves the field after their loss to the Seattle Seahawks during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Josh McCown became the guy for the city of Philadelphia on Sunday night.

Once Carson Wentz was forced to leave the game after a seemingly dirty hit by Jadeveon Clowney, it was McCown's chance to step in and step up. The 40-year-old NFL journeyman performed admirably and was a Miles Sanders catch away from potentially seeing overtime.

But the magic was not as special this season for the Eagles. McCown got sacked on the Birds' final offensive play of the season and the defense subsequently allowed a first down. The season was over.

The emotions were just beginning to flow.

Cameras caught McCown and Zach Ertz embracing on the field after the final whistle, the emotions on their face were real, as were the tears. The two walked to the locker room together where McCown needed a moment.

No shame in McCown's game tonight. The veteran gave this battered team a chance but they simply couldn't over come the crazy amounts of bad luck this team has faced. Head up, vet. It was a tough effort.

