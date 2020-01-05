Cameras Caught Josh McCown Breaking Down in Tears After Gutsy Loss to Seahawks

Josh McCown became the guy for the city of Philadelphia on Sunday night.

Once Carson Wentz was forced to leave the game after a seemingly dirty hit by Jadeveon Clowney, it was McCown's chance to step in and step up. The 40-year-old NFL journeyman performed admirably and was a Miles Sanders catch away from potentially seeing overtime.

But the magic was not as special this season for the Eagles. McCown got sacked on the Birds' final offensive play of the season and the defense subsequently allowed a first down. The season was over.

The emotions were just beginning to flow.

Cameras caught McCown and Zach Ertz embracing on the field after the final whistle, the emotions on their face were real, as were the tears. The two walked to the locker room together where McCown needed a moment.

An emotional end-of-season moment shared between @ZERTZ_86 and Josh McCown. pic.twitter.com/8sS5wBuS3O — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 6, 2020

Eagles lose again to the Seahawks 17-9. Same score Season is over. You can hear the Seahawks celebrating as Eagles were heading to their locker room#Eagles pic.twitter.com/UlI9bIcql0 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 6, 2020

Josh McCown & Zach Ertz share a moment after @Eagles season ends. pic.twitter.com/d2zflRRLtU — Dan Gelston (@APgelston) January 6, 2020

No shame in McCown's game tonight. The veteran gave this battered team a chance but they simply couldn't over come the crazy amounts of bad luck this team has faced. Head up, vet. It was a tough effort.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles