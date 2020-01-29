Brian Dawkins Will ‘Shed Tears of Joy’ If Andy Reid Finally Wins Super Bowl

Brian Dawkins is an emotional guy and he knows he won't be able to contain those emotions if he gets to watch Andy Reid win the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Dawkins, who played under Reid for 10 seasons in Philadelphia, was on NBC Sports Philadelphia's Quick Slants on Wednesday night to promote K9s For Warriors and Reid was a major topic of conversation.

How happy will you be if Reid wins the Super Bowl?

"I know I'm going to shed tears of joy if that's the case," Dawkins said.

Dawkins, 46, played in 18 career NFL playoff games but just one Super Bowl. He was 31 for the Eagles' loss to the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX in 2005.

Reid and Dawkins have a close relationship. It's so close that in 2018, when Dawkins was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Reid chartered a plane to Canton, Ohio, just so he wouldn't miss it. He was back in Kansas City for training camp the next morning.

A couple years ago, Dawkins was extremely excited when the Eagles won Super Bowl LII and he'd be pretty excited if Big Red finally gets his first Super Bowl ring on Sunday in Miami.

One thing Dawkins said he won't do is get ahead of himself. If Reid wins the Super Bowl, he won't celebrate until the game is over.

But if the game goes final and Reid wins his first ring …

"I know that I'll be extremely excited for him, his family, everything that they've gone through, he and his family and he as a coach has gone through," Dawkins said. "There's so many wonderful coaches that have come from under him that are doing fantastic jobs in their own rights.

"So many players that continue to reach back and show him love time and time again, so that tells you what type of coach he was, yes, but the dude he is. He's a phenomenal human being. I'm excited for this opportunity for him to get back to this point but I know that he's telling them and telling himself that it's not time to celebrate yet, we still have work to do."

