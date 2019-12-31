Boston Scott wins NFC Offensive Player of the Week

After a career game on Sunday in the win over the Giants, Eagles running back Boston Scott has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Not bad for a guy who started the year on the practice squad.

In the 34-17 win over the Giants, Scott took over lead back duties once Miles Sanders suffered an ankle injury and Scott didn't disappoint. The second-year back had 138 yards from scrimmage and three rushing touchdowns.

Scott, 24, became the first Eagle to have 130-plus scrimmage yards and three touchdowns in a game since Wilbert Montgomery in 1982.

And he became the first Eagle with three rushing touchdowns in the second half of a game since Steve Van Buren in 1945.

Scott wasn't even on the initial roster. He wasn't called up from the practice squad until Oct. 11, when Corey Clement was placed on IR. So Scott went from being behind Jordan Howard, Sanders, Clement and Darren Sproles to being the lead back and the NFC Offensive Player of the Week in a game that clinched the division for the Eagles.

That's just par for the course this year. The Eagles had 400 yards of offense on Sunday and 279 of them came from players who were on the practice squad earlier this season.

On Sunday, once Sanders sprained his ankle in the second quarter, Howard got just one snap in his return. It was the Boston Scott Show at MetLife Stadium.

"You're always a play away from being called up and being put in that situation," Scott said after the game. "Duce (Staley) has done a great job preparing me, continuing to ask me questions even when I was on the practice squad. Motivating me and keeping me locked in and focused because you never know when your opportunity might come."

Scott is the first Eagles player to win a Player of the Week award this season. The last was Fletcher Cox, who won Defensive Player of the Week in the regular season finale last season.

The last Eagle to win NFC Offensive Player of the Week was Nick Foles in Week 16 last season.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles