Bored Kids? Stir Crazy? Try This Printable Philly Sports Coloring Book

Whether you need to come up with activities to keep your kids busy throughout the day or you enjoy coloring yourself - here's a virtual coloring book that you can print out for the whole family!
From logos, to top players, mascots, popular city locations and even a few puzzles - it's all right here.
These pages are from a combination of different sites, including NBC Sports Philadelphia, onthelooseinphiladelphia.com, supercoloring.com, getdrawings.com, Twitter and Clipart.
Philadelphia Eagles
Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Download the coloring book here
Sample pages
Make sure to share your completed work to our social media, @NBCSPhilly and our Facebook page!
Copyright CSNPH - CSN PHI