Andy Reid’s Former Eagles Players Are Thrilled He’s Going Back to Super Bowl

One of Andy Reid’s biggest strengths — one he shares with Doug Pederson — is that his players love him. He connects with them.

That’s why it should come as no surprise that so many of his former players are really happy for him right now as Reid is heading back to the Super Bowl 15 years after he took the Eagles.

It seems like most of Philadelphia will be pulling for the Chiefs in two weeks.

Are you rooting for Andy Reid to win today and finally get his first Super Bowl? — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 19, 2020

But we also know a bunch of Reid’s former players and co-workers from Philadelphia, some who played in Super Bowl XXXIX, will be rooting hard for Big Red in Super Bowl LIV.

Here were a few of their reactions on Sunday night:

Congrats to Andy. A lot of quality people in that organization, many of whom came from Philadelphia. — Joe Banner (@JoeBanner13) January 19, 2020

So happy for the guy. Best I ever had as a coach. That’s my coach 😂😂😂😀 congratulations Andy Reid.. pic.twitter.com/CZ4GPk4WZv — Donovan McNabb (@donovanjmcnabb) January 19, 2020

Man I’m happy for guys, Big Red and #ChiefsKingdom ! — Jeremy Maclin (@jmac___19) January 19, 2020

Congrats to Andy Reid and the @Chiefs on making it to the SuperBowl!!! #BIGRED — Brian Westbrook (@36westbrook) January 19, 2020

Congratulations to my coach Big Red!!!!! pic.twitter.com/1JDO03bJl2 — Tra Thomas (@72TraThomas) January 19, 2020

Congratulations to my former coach Andy Reid on winning the AFC championship and making it to another Super Bowl! Definitely well deserved! Go get that SHIP! 🏆 #ChiefsKingdom — Jamar Chaney (@Jamar51Chaney) January 19, 2020

