Andy Reid Reveals What Transformed Him Into a Philadelphian

Andy Reid's relationship with the city of Philadelphia is a complicated one.

He's the winningest coach in Eagles history and led the team to more than half its playoff wins in its first 74 years of existence.

But because he never delivered a Super Bowl championship to Philly despite reaching the postseason nine times between 2000 through 2010 he's still seen by many as a failure. Or at least a disappointment.

You'll hear a lot of Eagles fans still ripping on Big Red, and that's their right. No doubt he rubbed some the wrong way.

But you'll never hear Andy say anything about about Philadelphia or the Eagles.

During Super Bowl week in Miami, Reid was asked about his 14 years with the Eagles, and he spoke about the lasting impact coaching in Philadelphia had on him.

I loved my time in Philadelphia, as my family did," he said. "Great memories of Philadelphia. It's almost a badge of honor when you get booed there. I understand how that works. If you can withstand the pressure of Philadelphia then you become a Philadelphian. So I have a lot of pride in that.

Reid in his media availability at the Super Bowl in Miami Tuesday also gave shoutouts to Eagles owner Jeff Lurie, who hired Reid in 1999 to replace Ray Rhodes and then fired him after the dismal 2012 season, as well as Howie Roseman, who rose from a front office intern to general manager under Reid.

Reid went 130-93-1 as head coach of the Eagles. He won more than twice as many games as any other coach – Greasy Neale is second with 63.

He's 77-35 with the Chiefs, and his 207 total regular-season wins are seventh-most in NFL history.

His 14 playoff wins are sixth-most in history.

One more win and Reid will finally have that Super Bowl championship that's eluded him for more than two decades.

