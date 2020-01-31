Andy Reid Has Ex-Eagles QB Donovan McNabb Address Chiefs Before Super Bowl

Three days before facing the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, the Chiefs had a special guest at practice on Thursday morning.

Andy Reid's longtime quarterback Donovan McNabb addressed the Chiefs before the morning session in Florida, according to a pool report.

"He's been there and done it," Reid said to pool reporter Dan Pompei. "He's been in the league, played a long time. It was good hearing from him."

But this is a classic move from Reid, who is a loyal guy. Sure, things didn't go well when Reid and McNabb went to their only Super Bowl together back in 2005. They lost Super Bowl XXIX, 24-21, to the Patriots and never got back with Reid at the helm. But having McNabb at practice is a pretty nice gesture from Reid and maybe his players got something out of it too.

After all, if anyone knows how difficult it is to get to a Super Bowl, it's McNabb. Now 43, McNabb was a six-time Pro Bowler and played another whole season (16 games) in the playoffs. But he made it to just one Super Bowl.

After the Eagles' trip to Super Bowl XXIX to cap the 2004 season, McNabb played seven more seasons and got back to the playoffs just twice. The Eagles got to the NFC Championship Game in 2008 but lost to the Cardinals.

Some folks might forget how good McNabb was in 2004 before the Super Bowl. That season he set an Eagles record with 3,875 passing yards and had 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Despite all that, no one will ever forget that he and Reid couldn't get it done in the biggest game of their careers.

Like many of Reid's former players, McNabb seems to be pulling hard for his former coach to finally get over the hump and hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

