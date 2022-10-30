Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles

AJ Brown, Jalen Hurts Dominating as Eagles Lead Steelers in 4th

The Philadelphia Eagles hold a commanding 35-13 lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 4th.

Refresh this page after the game for a full recap.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia EaglesEagles
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us