After Being Released by Eagles, Mack Hollins Claimed by Dolphins

For the fans who thought the Eagles should have just left Mack Hollins in Miami, it turns out it actually would have been a good idea.

Hollins, who endured his eighth straight game without a catch Sunday in Miami, was claimed by the Dolphins Wednesday, one day after the Eagles released him.

By claiming him, the Dolphins inherit Hollins' rookie contract, which he signed with the Eagles in 2016. He's due $151,764 for the rest of this year and $735,000 if he's with the Dolphins on this contract next year. Hollins earned $1,971,903 with the Eagles.

Hollins caught 26 passes for 351 yards and one touchdown in 28 games with the Eagles, plus one nine-yard reception in the 2017 playoff win over the Falcons. He missed all of last year with an injury.

Hollins was a fourth-round pick out of North Carolina in 2017. He has good size at 6-foot-4, good enough speed to average 20.6 yards per catch in college, and he's only 26. He was just never able to find his way in an Eagles uniform.

Hollins played seven snaps on offense and 10 on special teams Sunday in the Dolphins' win over the Eagles. He's played 204 snaps since he last caught a pass in the Eagles' win over the Packers.

He actually had decent back-to-back games against the Falcons and Lions, catching 9-for-112 in those losses. But he's caught just one pass since.



