A Day After Vote of Confidence, Eagles Fire Mike Groh and Carson Walch

Eagles offensive coordinator Mike Groh and wide receivers coach Carson Walch are out, the Eagles announced Thursday afternoon.

One day earlier, head coach Doug Pederson said neither was in danger of being fired.

"Both those guys will be back," Pederson said just 24 hours earlier.

Groh has been with Pederson for three years, first as wide receivers coach and the last two years as offensive coordinator. Walch spent this past year as wide receivers coach.

The moves in themselves aren't a shock because of the Eagles' inconsistency on offense the past two years.

But they are surprising in light of Pederson's comments just one day earlier, where he insisted to a room full of media that Groh and Walch would both return in 2020.

The Eagles ranked 16th in scoring, 22nd in yards per play and 12th in total yards in two years under Groh.

Without most of the original starting lineup, they were 12th in scoring, 14th in total yards and 21st in yards per play this year.

Duce Staley is an obvious candidate to replace Groh. Staley, a three-time 1,000-yard rusher for the Eagles, currently holds the title of assistant head coach and running backs coach.

Whoever becomes the Eagles' wide receivers coach will be the sixth in six years and fifth in five years under Pederson, following Greg Lewis in 2016, Groh in 2017, Gunter Brewer in 2018 and Walch in 2019.

More on the Eagles