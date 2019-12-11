A Closer Look at Eagles’ Wide Receiver Options on the Practice Squad

With a clear need at receiver and a short week to prepare to play in Washington, the Eagles will probably go shopping in their own pantry.

Meaning they're likely going to call up someone from the practice squad.

Alshon Jeffery is reportedly done for the season and Nelson Agholor's status is up in the air for Sunday, so the Eagles are down to J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward, both of whom limped out of the locker room on Monday night.

So there's a chance the Eagles might actually need to call up two practice squad receivers, but almost certainly at least one. They have three on the practice squad.

Let's take a closer look at their options:

Marken Michel (5-11, 190)

Michel, 26, was just signed to the practice squad on Dec. 5 and it was a little surprising it took that long. The older brother of Patriots running back Sony Michel had a very promising spring and summer in Philadelphia, highlighted by this 75-yard touchdown catch from Nate Sudfeld in the preseason.

Michel had four catches for 117 yards in the preseason. He has some speed, which would be a welcome addition for this Eagles offense.

At 26 years old, it's not like Michel is some young developmental player, so there's more of a case for bringing him up now.

And he has plenty of professional experience; it just didn't come in the NFL. Michel went undrafted out of UMass in 2016 and spent just one summer with the Minnesota Vikings before heading north to the CFL, where he played for the Calgary Stampeders for two seasons. He was on the Grey Cup-winning team with linebacker Alex Singleton in 2018. In two seasons in the CFL, Michel had 72 catches for 1,215 yards and eight touchdowns in 24 games. He was the CFL West Division Rookie of the Year in 2017.

Robert Davis (6-3, 210)

Davis, 24, signed to the Eagles practice squad back on Oct. 7, not long after he was released by the Redskins.

Washington drafted Davis in the sixth round out of Georgia State back in 2017. He split time in 2017 on the practice squad and active roster as a rookie but played in just one game. But Davis broke his leg in August 2018 and missed his entire second season. But he rehabbed and was back in 2019. He made the initial roster, was cut, added to the practice squad and then brought back to the active roster. He played in three games for Washington this season and had his first NFL catch; it went for 11 yards. But he was then released again and came to Philly.

At 6-3, Davis is a big, catch-radius target. You could argue the Eagles don't need that right now, even without Alshon, because they already have Arcega-Whiteside active on game days. But Davis is very athletic and ran a 4.44 at the combine a couple years ago.

At Georgia State for four full seasons, Davis caught 222 passes for 3,391 yards and 17 touchdowns, while averaging 15.3 yards per catch.

Marcus Green (5-8, 191)

Green, 23, has been the Eagles' practice squad all season. He signed just after final cuts and has been there ever since. The Falcons used a sixth-round pick on Green out of Louisiana-Monroe in the 2019 draft but waived him at final cuts.

Obviously a smaller build, Green is also known for his abilities as a return man. He returned 70 kicks (25.2 average) and 28 punts (10.0 average) in college. The Eagles have had Boston Scott returning kicks and Greg Ward returning punts. They could bring up Green and let him do both as well as have a backup role as a receiver.

In four years at Louisiana-Monroe, Green caught 202 passes for 2,698 yards (13.4) and 23 touchdowns. He also had 51 carries for 492 yards (9.6) and a touchdowns.

Green is very speedy slot receiver with gadget flexibility and return possibility, but if Agholor and Ward are active, there might be less of a need for an inside receiver.

