9-year-old Writes Letter to Howie Roseman About Who Eagles Should Draft in 2020

The boy's older brother noted that they have been raised as die-hard Eagles fans thanks to their dad

By Brooke Destra

Everyone has their opinion on who they think the Eagles should draft come late April, but who can say they've written a formal letter to GM Howie Roseman to prove their case?

Well, 9-year-old Zach Wieland did just that, and he offered his advice on who Roseman should draft (Henry Ruggs III) and even provided him with a backup choice ... just in case (Kristian Fulton).

Letter to "Mr. Roseman"

Ben, his older brother, noted that they have been raised as die-hard Eagles fans thanks to their dad.

Between their dad, Zach's time watching NFL-related YouTube channels and other forms of draft coverage across other platforms, he has strong feelings about who the Eagles should select (hence the letter).

It seems like Ruggs is the family-favorite for the draft, as Ben hopes the Eagles take the wide receiver from Alabama, as well.

And if you take a look at the comments under the initial post, many fans like Zach's approach.

Reddit comments

If this works out, maybe we should get Zach to do a 'Dear Mr. Roseman' à la Jimmy Fallon's 'Thank you notes.'

We'll just have to wait until Apr. 23 to find out.

