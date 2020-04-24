8 Random Facts About Eagles’ Top Pick Jalen Reagor

Howie Roseman and the Eagles got a new weapon for Carson Wentz on Thursday night, taking Jalen Reagor with the 21st pick in the NFL draft.

Here are eight random facts about Reagor:

1. His father, Montae, played nine NFL seasons as a defensive end, winning a Super Bowl with the Colts in 2006 and playing his final season with the Eagles in 2007.

2. After running a 4.47 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, Reagor fared much better at a "virtual" pro day at TCU earlier in April, getting hand-timed at 4.22 and 4.28. Alabama WR Henry Ruggs ran the fastest 40 at the combine with a 4.27.

3. He ranked second in the Nation among FBS players with a school-record 20.8 average per punt return. He told the Dallas Cowboys in a pre-draft interview that his favorite all-time return man was Devin Hester, "because I watched him do it in the Super Bowl against my dad."

4. The website Pro Football Focus rated just 61.4 percent of his passes as "catchable." That ranked 118th among 120 wideouts.

5. Reagor chose to attend TCU, despite scholarship offers from Alabama, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, and Texas, among others.

6. He was voted TCU's Most Valuable Player by his teammates following his sophomore season after catching 72 passes for 1,061 yards and nine TDs.

7. In 2018, Reagor caught a touchdown pass in seven consecutive games, setting a TCU record.

8. In addition to football, Reagor was a track star at Waxahachie High School, topping out at an even 26 feet in the long jump. For comparison, that would've placed 10th among competitors at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

