5 Unsung Heroes From Eagles’ Last-Quarter Push to Playoffs

The Eagles took care of business in the last quarter of their season, winning the last four games on their schedule to clinch the NFC East.

Plenty of players have been very deserving of praise and have gotten it. Carson Wentz, Fletcher Cox, Malcolm Jenkins, Sidney Jones, Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Dallas Goedert and Greg Ward have all been praised.

But here's a list of five other players who have meant a lot to the team during the winning streak but have flown under the radar:

Tim Jernigan

Earlier this season, Jernigan missed six games with a foot injury but he's been back now since the game before the bye week and he's made a big difference. Jernigan is never going to be a big sack guy but he's getting solid pressure and giving Fletcher Cox a decent player next to him.

"Timmy has been really on the rise and has been playing some impactful ball for us over these last few weeks," defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said. "And we're going to need it. We got a tough chance ahead of us, not only stopping the run game, but trying to affect the quarterback."

Jernigan has dealt with injuries throughout his time with the Eagles, dating back to 2017. But we're starting to get a reminder of what a healthy Jernigan can do.

Josh Perkins

While Scott and Ward have gotten most of the headlines, Perkins has really helped too. He's a tight end who also plays receiver for the Eagles. Remember, he didn't even make the roster out of training camp because the Eagles elected to keep Alex Ellis instead.

But all of Perkins' offensive snaps have come in the last four games. He has played 128 in four weeks and had nine catches for 87 yards and a huge touchdown against the Giants. He's played well.

Anthony Rush

Early this season, the defensive tackle position was a mess, but it has shored up recently. The combo of Cox, Jernigan, Rush and Bruce Hector has been getting the job done. Rush is a rookie out of UAB. He was with the Eagles during the spring and didn't come back to the Eagles until Oct. 21. Since then, he's played 152 defensive snaps and has played fairly well.

Nigel Bradham

Bradham hasn't had a great season. Earlier in the year, he missed some time with a high ankle sprain and maybe it took him some time to recover. But recently he's played much better. Probably not enough to warrant exercising his option after the season, but he's been pretty good recently.

Bradham had 10 tackles against the Giants, 5 tackles and a TFL against Dallas, a touchdown against Washington and 4 tackles and a PD against the Giants the first time around.

Isaac Seumalo

Jason Kelce has played every offensive snap this season but Seumalo is right behind him. The Eagles' starting left guard has played 1,181 of 1,183 snaps this season. Sure, he had a terrible game against the Falcons in Week 2 but he's been mostly fine since then. Is he a Pro Bowler? No. But he's been solid and in recent weeks, he's been a big part of the screen game. That's where we see his ability to get downfield and let his athleticism take over.

