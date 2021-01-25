5 Things You Should Know About Eagles' New OC Shane Steichen

5 things you should know about the Eagles' new offensive coordinator originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles' new offensive coordinator played high school football with a former Eagles wide receiver, played quarterback at the same college as Randall Cunningham and once worked with Nick Sirianni — but not with the Colts.

Here are five things to know about Shane Steichen:

Steichen grew up in Cameron Park, California, and was a heavily recruited quarterback at Oak Ridge High School in El Dorado Hills, California, where one of his wide receivers was one-time Eagle Seyi Ajirotutu. As a senior, Steichen threw 34 touchdowns and 5 INTs and in the fall of 2003 led the Trojans to a 12-1 record, the Sierra Valley Conference title and the CIF sectional championship. Like Randall Cunningham, he played quarterback at UNLV and one of the team’s other quarterbacks was current Washington Football Team offensive coordinator Scott Turner. It was Turner’s dad, Norv, who would give Steichen his first NFL job.

Steichen, like new Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, got his coaching start at Louisville, although they missed each other by four years. Steichen started out as an offensive assistant in 2010 under Charlie Strong before getting his first NFL job in 2011 under Chargers head coach Norv Turner as a defensive assistant. After one year as an offensive assistant in 2013 under Browns head coach Rob Chudzinski, he returned to San Diego in 2014 as an offensive quality control coach under head coach Mike McCoy.

That 2014 Chargers staff also included offensive coordinator Frank Reich and quarterbacks coach Nick Sirianni. That trio was together for two years in San Diego. Reich left to become the Eagles’ offensive coordinator after the 2015 season and Sirianni left after 2018 to become Reich’s offensive coordinator in Indianapolis. Steichen remained, working as QBs coach through 2018 under Mike McCoy and Anthony Lynn and interim offensive coordinator in 2019 after Ken Whisenhunt was fired and this past year as full-time offensive coordinator.

This past year, in Steichen’s one full season as offensive coordinator, the Chargers ranked 9th in the NFL in total yards, 6th in passing yards, 6th in first downs and 9th in 3rd-down conversions but only 21st in red-zone scoring and 30th in rushing yards per play. They averaged 24.0 points per game, 19th-most in the NFL.

At 35 years old, Steichen is the second-youngest offensive coordinator the Eagles have ever had. Jon Gruden was only 31 when he became Ray Rhodes’ offensive coordinator in 1995.

