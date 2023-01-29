49ers QB Brock Purdy Questionable to Return in NFC Championship Game

Purdy questionable to return in NFC Championship Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury in the first quarter of the NFC Championship Game and is questionable to return.

The seventh-round draft pick came into Sunday with a perfect 7-0 record but was hit early in this game.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Haason Reddick came off the edge with a strip sack in the first quarter. The play was initially ruled an incompletion but head coach Nick Sirianni challenged it and the Eagles won. It was a fumble and the Eagles had a clear recovery.

In addition to the big sack from Reddick, it was a heads up play from Linval Joseph to recover it even after it was ruled an incompletion.

But Purdy was also hit on his throwing arm on the play and on the 49ers’ next offensive series, he was not out there. The Niners had backup Josh Johnson on the field.

Johnson, 36, has been in the league since the 2008 draft, when he was a fifth-round pick. He has not started a game this season.