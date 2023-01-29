Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
49ers QB Brock Purdy Questionable to Return in NFC Championship Game

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury in the first quarter of the NFC Championship Game and is questionable to return.

By Dave Zangaro

The seventh-round draft pick came into Sunday with a perfect 7-0 record but was hit early in this game.

Haason Reddick came off the edge with a strip sack in the first quarter. The play was initially ruled an incompletion but head coach Nick Sirianni challenged it and the Eagles won. It was a fumble and the Eagles had a clear recovery.

In addition to the big sack from Reddick, it was a heads up play from Linval Joseph to recover it even after it was ruled an incompletion.

But Purdy was also hit on his throwing arm on the play and on the 49ers’ next offensive series, he was not out there. The Niners had backup Josh Johnson on the field. 

Johnson, 36, has been in the league since the 2008 draft, when he was a fifth-round pick. He has not started a game this season.

