40-year-old Josh McCown Was Getting Ready to Play WR for Eagles on Monday Night

The Eagles entered Monday night's game with just three healthy wide receivers and after Alshon Jeffery and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside got hurt, they were down to just one.

So who would have been the next guy in?

Well, 40-year-old quarterback Josh McCown was getting ready.

"I was ready to go," McCown told NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark. "We had the helmet ready to go. The equipment guys were all over it. Had the radio-less helmet because you can't have two green dots on the field at the same time."

McCown didn't end up playing in Monday's 23-17 overtime win. The Eagles got by with what they had, which meant playing third tight end Josh Perkins in several different spots.

But the oldest player on the roster was ready.

"We were ready to roll," he said. "Shoot, I'd get in there and go. Obviously, as a quarterback, you know the offense. I guess it was like 12 years ago in Foxboro I had to go in and do it."

That game McCown was talking about was on Dec. 3, 2006. That was the last time he caught a pass in an NFL game.

In that game, McCown caught two passes for 15 yards from Lions quarterback Jon Kitna in a 28-21 loss to the Patriots. He also caught a 31-yard pass but it was brought back on an offensive pass interference call that he claimed was "a little suspect."

"Hopefully, I don't get retroactively fined," McCown said late Monday night, 13 years after the call.

Is there a statute of limitations on that?

Anyway, the fact that a 40-year-old McCown was even preparing to enter a game as a receiver is telling. First, about the injuries at that position. And, second, about the poor decision to go into a game with just three healthy receivers.

Doug Pederson said the Eagles were hoping to have Nelson Agholor for the game, but he came in questionable and was inactive.

At least they had McCown.

"I'm not quite the option that J.J. (Arcega-Whiteside) is or Greg (Ward), obviously, but again, we were kind of up against it a little bit," McCown said. "Just being able to have a contingency plan was the main thing. I was ready to roll."

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles