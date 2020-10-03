3 things to know as Eagles face 49ers on the road in Week 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles flew into San Francisco yesterday and hope to finally pick up their first win of the season.

They are 0-2-1 after tying the Bengals last week. Meanwhile, the 49ers are 2-1 coming into Sunday Night Football.

And here are three important things to know:

1. Both teams are really banged up heading into this Sunday Night Football matchup. The 49ers are without their quarterback, a couple running backs and some major players on their defensive line.

The Eagles just lost their starting left tackle for the second time in little over a month and have suffered injury after injury on their OL. They are also really light on wide receivers and cornerbacks. And, oh yeah, tight end Dallas Goedert is hurt too.

This game will come down to how well the backups play. So far this season, the 49ers depth has been much more impressive.

2. The Eagles will have their fourth different starting offensive line in four weeks on Sunday night. That’s pretty incredible.

The Eagles will have a new OL for the fourth time in four games on Sunday:



Week 1: Peters, Seumalo, Kelce, Herbig, Driscoll



Week 2: Peters, Seumalo, Kelce, Herbig, Johnson



Week 3: Peters, Herbig, Kelce, Pryor, Johnson



Week 4: Mailata, Herbig, Kelce, Pryor, Johnson — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) October 3, 2020

This time, Jason Peters is on IR, so Jordan Mailata will make his first NFL start. Mailata is the former Australian rugby player the Eagles drafted in the seventh round of the 2018 draft. It’s time to see if he can actually play.

3. The Eagles began the week as 6-point underdogs, according to PointsBet. By Saturday afternoon, they were 7.5-point underdogs. That increased from 7 points on Friday morning.

The good news this week, according to our own Michael Gatti, is that the Eagles are 7-2 against the spread and 6-3 straight up in their last nine meetings against the 49ers.