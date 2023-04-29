2023 NFL Draft: Eagles Land Texas DT Moro Ojomo in Seventh Round

Eagles land DT from Texas in seventh round originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles rounded out their 2023 draft by selecting Texas defensive tackle Moro Ojomo in the seventh round at No. 249 overall.

Ojomo, 21, started 29 games during his career with the Longhorns and had 5 sacks, 13 1/2 tackles for loss and 95 total tackles in 50 career games.

At 6-2, 292 pounds, Ojomo isn’t the biggest interior lineman but had a solid athletic showing at this year’s combine.

Ojomo was born in Nigeria and didn’t move to the United States until he was 7. Eventually, his family settled in the Houston area and Ojomo played football at Katy High School, a suburban powerhouse program.

After redshirting in 2018, Ojomo became a contributor for the Longhorns over his next four seasons. He got a Combine invite as well as an invite to the Shrine Bowl. He apparently had a good showing at the Shrine Bowl week in Vegas.

TheAthletic’s Dane Brugler gave Ojomo a fourth- or fifth-round grade, while NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein gave Ojomo a fifth- or sixth-round grade. Either way, seems like solid value pretty late in the seventh.

Here’s what Zierlein wrote about Ojomo:

“Naturally powerful defensive lineman caught somewhere between end and tackle. Ojomo is best-suited as a base end but doesn’t really have the get-off quickness to exploit interior blockers as an inside rusher on passing downs. He’s tight in his lower body, and his movements lack fluidity, but he can fight his way through blocks with upper-body power and a will to make it happen. Ojomo plays hard throughout the rep and will find production with his secondary effort, but he might cap out as a solid backup in either an odd or even front.”

The Eagles already drafted defensive tackle Jalen Carter in the first round but added some more depth in the seventh with Ojomo. The Eagles’ defensive tackles right now are Carter, Fletcher Cox, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu, Kentavius Street, Noah Elliss and Ojomo. They released former UDFA Marvin Wilson on Saturday.

The Eagles ended up having a pretty exciting Day 3 of the draft. They entered the day with three picks in the seventh round and one in the sixth. They left with three players in the draft, including fourth-rounder Kelee Ringo, and veteran running back D’Andre Swift.

Here’s a complete look at their draft haul from the past three days:

1-9: Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

1-30: Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia

3-65: Tyler Steen, OG, Alabama

3-66: Sydney Brown, S, Illinois

4-105: Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

6-188: Tanner McKee, QB, Stanford

7-249: Moro Ojomo, DT, Texas

Trade: RB D’Andre Swift