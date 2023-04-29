2023 NFL Draft: 20 Options for Eagles on Day 3

Looking at 20 options for the Eagles in Day 3 of the draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles were scheduled to have just two picks on Day 3 of the 2023 draft but they made a trade with the Texans to pick up a couple more on Friday night.

A move down three spots from No. 62 to No. 65 landed the Eagles a sixth-round pick and a seventh-round pick, giving them four on the draft’s final day. That should make for a fun Saturday.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

“I think we've got a tremendous staff, and when I see that our scouting staff and you think about, all right, they're coming in tomorrow, we've got two picks, that was something that I was thinking of when we made that trade and felt like to have four times to call guys,” Eagles GM Howie Roseman said. “It's fun to get everyone in and to call guys and to get draft picks, and to have four more chances at that tomorrow instead of two, and that sixth-round pick we thought was worth waiting three spots for.”

Here’s an updated look at the Eagles’ draft:

1-9: Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

1-30: Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia

3-65: Tyler Steen, OG, Alabama

3-66: Sydney Brown, S, Illinois|

6-188:

7-219:

7-230:

7-248:

And here are 20 options for those four picks in the final two rounds:

Chris Rodriguez, RB, Kentucky: A touch under 6-foot but 217 pounds, Rodriguez isn’t known as a receiving back but is a big bruising runner who might be worth a late-round flyer.

Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse: Tucker was a three-year starter at Syracuse and was extremely productive as a runner and a receiver. He might drop pretty late because of medical concerns.

Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas: This is the Texas running back everyone wanted right? His teammate Bijan Robinson was a top 10 pick and Johnson was his backup but he was still a contributor, rushing for over 500 yards in three of his four college seasons. He began his college career as a QB.

Chase Brown, RB, Illinois: The twin brother of Eagles third-round safety Sydney Brown is available and coming off two straight 1,000 yard seasons. He had a huge workload in college but has 4.4 speed could contribute in the Eagles’ rotation.

Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati: A little surprising that Scott’s teammate Tre Tucker is already off the board. Scott (5-10, 177 pounds) is undersized but can play inside and outside. He has great speed.

Rakim Jarrett, WR, Maryland: At 6-0, 192 pounds, Jarrett has good size and speed (4.44) and could be a fit in the slot. His production isn’t where you’d like to see it but he has tools worthy of a late-round selection.

Zack Kuntz, TE, Old Dominion: Kuntz (6-7, 255) began his career at Penn State but eventually transferred to ODU and had a big season in 2021 but missed time in 2022 with an injury. He’s a developmental prospect with huge upside athleticism.

Jake Witt, OT, Northern Michigan: Speaking of upside athleticism, Witt is a really intriguing late-round option. He’s 6-7, 302 pounds and began his college career as a basketball player. He then started playing tight end before putting on weight and playing last season at left tackle. Give Jeff Stoutland as many projects as possible.

McClendon Curtis, OL, Chattanooga: Curtis (6-5, 324) has tackle size but is likely a guard in the NFL. But he played a bunch of positions in college and is athletic enough to offer that versatility in the NFL.

Mahamoud Diabate, LB, Utah: One of my favorite sleepers in the draft. Diabate began his career at Florida but transferred to Utah in 2022. Diabate (6-3, 225) has explosive traits and the ability to rush the passer. If nothing else, could be a solid special teams contributor.

Shaka Heyward, LB, Duke: Heyward (6-2, 235 pounds) has the size of a modern day NFL linebacker and plenty of straight-line speed. Definitely not a plug-and-play guy but has enough traits to develop.

Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina: Rush’s teammate Cam Smith came off the board in Round 2 but Rush is still available. Rush (6-2, 198) has adequate length to play in the NFL and was battle-tested in the SEC.

Jay Ward, DB, LSU: Ward played a few different positions at LSU. He played outside corner, nickel and even safety. Depends on how a team views him, but versatility isn’t a bad thing.

Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah: Yes, Phillips is undersized at 5-9, 184 pounds, which means he’s a better fit at the nickel spot in the NFL. The Eagles have a pretty good nickel in Avonte Maddox but Phillips could be a backup who contributes on special teams.

Cory Trice Jr., CB, Purdue: A little surprised Trice is still out there. He is 6-3, 206 pounds and ran a 4.47. A knee injury in 2021 could have pushed him down the board but he started 13 games in 2022 and had a couple INTs.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA: The Eagles might not use a pick on a QB but if they do, Thompson-Robinson would make sense. He has a dual-threat skillset and he could be groomed to be Jalen Hurts’ eventual backup.

Jaquelin Roy, DT, LSU: The Eagles drafted Jalen Carter in the first round but they’ll never not look at defensive tackle and Roy came in for a visit. He also offers some versatility to play the nose or a 3-tech.

Adetomiwa Adebawore, DT, Northwestern: I really don’t understand why Adebawore is still available. I can’t imagine the athletic freak would make it to the sixth-round but I also thought he had a chance to go late in the first. He is pretty raw but has insane athletic gifts. I would trade a future pick if it meant landing Adebawore.

Andre Carter II, Edge, Army: It would be fun to watch an Army player get drafted and Carter should hear his name called. His stats were down in 2022 but he had 15 1/2 sacks in 2021.

Viliami Fehoko, Edge, San Jose State: Fehoko is a big dude at 6-4, 276 pounds, which kind of makes him a bit of a tweener but he had really solid production in college with 23 career sacks.

Bryce Baringer, P, Michigan State: The Eagles might bring in some competition for Arryn Siposs and Baringer averaged 49.0 yards per punt in his senior season. Probably wouldn’t happen with just two picks on Day 3 … but with four picks maybe there’s a chance.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube