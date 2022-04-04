2022 NFL Draft: Eagles Fans Praise Howie's Latest Trade on Social Media

Eagles fans praise Howie's latest trade on social media originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Like a sugared-up 5-year-old, you knew Howie Roseman couldn’t stay put in the weeks leading up to the NFL Draft.

The Eagles’ executive VP pulled off yet another big April trade, dealing with the Saints and adding draft capital for the next two seasons.

The Eagles just made a trade with the Saints to add a 2023 first-round pick



Eagles give: No. 16, No. 19, 194 (sixth round)



Saints give: No. 18, 101 (3rd round), 237 (7th round), 2023 first-rounder, 2024 second-rounder — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) April 4, 2022

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

After the trade, the Birds still have three picks in the top 51 in this month’s draft, and they also add a first-rounder for 2023, a draft expected to be rich in QB talent.

Eagles Twitter, normally guarded with its praise of Roseman, especially when it comes to the NFL Draft, reacted as though he had pulled off something similar to the Lufthansa heist. Even a former Eagles had to send some praise Howie’s way.

One of the most lopsided trades we have seen in a long time. The 1,2 & 3 saints gave up for 16 was enough that they could’ve used it to trade for almost any nfl star player not a QB and had picks left over. Instead they got a mid first round pick. Crazy. — Joe Banner (@JoeBanner13) April 4, 2022

Howie Roseman is a GREAT general manager and I’m tired of being told otherwise. — Paul Hembekides (@PaulHembo) April 4, 2022

When the Eagles did not land Russell Wilson, this became my preferred outcome. The Eagles still have 2 firsts this year to upgrade their roster, and also get a future 1st and 2nd as ammo to trade up for a QB in the loaded 2023 class. Well done, Roseman. 👏🏻 https://t.co/ZTQc6uhmNF — Patrick (@76Iggles) April 4, 2022

Howie Roseman just absolutely robbed the New Orleans Saints organization. — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeegNFP) April 4, 2022

I’m trying to track this and I think the #Eagles, in essence, traded Carson Wentz and a 6th to net a 1st (2023), 2nd (2024), two 3rds this year, a 7th and move up a spot from 19 to 18.



Thats pretty damn slick, Howie. — Jason Ashworth 🐈‍⬛ (@AllAshworth) April 4, 2022

Howie Roseman every year pic.twitter.com/z7r8wYBVfW — Chris Infante (@Infante54) April 4, 2022

Scanning social media, the reaction is almost unanimously positive for this trade. It's hard to disagree. The Saints aren’t expected to be very good this coming season. Netting a top-10 2023 pick out of this trade is a very real possibility.

The best part about all of this: we still have three weeks until the actual draft. There's a real chance there are more #HowieDeals coming.