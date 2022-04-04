2022 NFL Draft: Eagles Fans Praise Howie's Latest Trade on Social Media

Eagles fans praise Howie's latest trade on social media originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
Like a sugared-up 5-year-old, you knew Howie Roseman couldn’t stay put in the weeks leading up to the NFL Draft.
The Eagles’ executive VP pulled off yet another big April trade, dealing with the Saints and adding draft capital for the next two seasons.
After the trade, the Birds still have three picks in the top 51 in this month’s draft, and they also add a first-rounder for 2023, a draft expected to be rich in QB talent.
Eagles Twitter, normally guarded with its praise of Roseman, especially when it comes to the NFL Draft, reacted as though he had pulled off something similar to the Lufthansa heist. Even a former Eagles had to send some praise Howie’s way.
Scanning social media, the reaction is almost unanimously positive for this trade. It's hard to disagree. The Saints aren’t expected to be very good this coming season. Netting a top-10 2023 pick out of this trade is a very real possibility.
The best part about all of this: we still have three weeks until the actual draft. There's a real chance there are more #HowieDeals coming.