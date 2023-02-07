You're already decked head to toe in Eagles green, so why not get a deal on theater tickets in Philadelphia for a patriotic show.

For the rest of this Super Bowl week, anyone wearing Eagles gear who walks up to the Forrest Theatre Box Office can buy tickets to the upcoming run of "1776" for just $17.76.

Here's what you need to know to get the deal:

When Does '1776' Take the Stage in Philly?

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The touring production of the revival of the Tony Award-winning musical will run from Feb. 14 to Feb. 26, 2023.

"1776 comes to Philadelphia with a cast that reflects multiple representations of race, gender, and ethnicity," according to the Kimmel Cultural Campus website. "You may never think about our country—who we are and why—the same way again."

When Can I Get Discounted Tickets?

Tickets for $17.76 are on sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Friday. Feb. 10.

Where Is the Forrest Theatre located?

The Forrest is at 1114 Walnut Street in Philadelphia.

So, What's the Catch?

"No code needed, just wear Eagles gear," a press release said.

The deal is only being offered, however, for in person sales and for tickets for seats to select performances.