Eagles Rule out Derek Barnett, Nelson Agholor, Jordan Howard Ahead of Washington Game

The Eagles on Saturday afternoon have taken some suspense out of the weekend, downgrading Derek Barnett, Nelson Agholor and Jordan Howard to out for Sunday's game.

All three were initially listed as questionable on Friday.

The only player still questionable going into Sunday's game in Washington is cornerback Ronald Darby, who popped up on the injury report Friday with a hip flexor injury.

The Eagles have now ruled out a total of four players for the game: Lane Johnson (ankle), Derek Barnett (ankle), Nelson Agholor (ankle) and Jordan Howard (shoulder).

Without Agholor, the Eagles are down to just three healthy receivers on the active roster: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Greg Ward Jr. and recent call-up Rob Davis. They have three more on the practice squad but would have to promote of them in the next few hours for them to be eligible to play on Sunday.

The Eagles went into last weekend with three healthy receivers and then Alshon Jeffery went down and even Arcega-Whiteside had to leave the game. They finished with one healthy receiver but apparently haven't learned their lesson. Expect tight end Josh Perkins to play some at receiver.

This will be Agholor's third missed game in four weeks. He said earlier this week he has been dealing with a knee injury since the Vikings game in Week 6.

Barnett will miss his second straight game after hurting his ankle in the loss in Miami. Vinny Curry started last week and played well; so did Josh Sweat, who rotated in.

Howard will miss his fifth straight game on Sunday. He suffered a stinger in the Bears game before the bye week and still hasn't been cleared for contact. The Eagles are keeping him on the roster in hopes that he'll be able to get cleared before the end of the season but after Sunday, there are just two regular season games remaining and no guarantee of a playoff berth.

Without Johnson, Halapoulivaati Vaitai will start at right tackle and rookie Andre Dillard will be the backup swing tackle.

