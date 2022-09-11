jalen hurts

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' Week 1 Gameday Outfit Is Absolute Fire

The Philadelphia quarterback brought the heat to start the 2022 NFL season

By Adam Hermann

LOOK: Hurts' Week 1 gameday outfit is absolute fire originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles fans, I have great news.

The saying is "look good, play good" and if that holds true, we're in for a real treat from Jalen Hurts this afternoon.

The Eagles' starting quarterback showed up to the Birds' Week 1 season opener in Detroit against the Lions sporting an absolute heater of an outfit, dressed head-to-toe in red and looking ready to drop a 50-burger on Dan Campbell's squad.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Please observe this work of art:

Hurts somehow managed to make DeVonta Smith, who is known for his sharp gameday fits, look demure by comparison. I like Smitty's fit, but Hurts is on another level.

Sports

In partnership with NBC Sports Philadelphia

nfl 39 mins ago

NFL Female Referees: How Many Are There and What Do They Make Per Game

Jimmy Garoppolo 1 hour ago

NFL Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo Intrigued Rams Before Restructuring 49ers Contract

Last season Hurts opened things up with a dynamo Week 1 performance against the Falcons: 27-of-35, 264 yards, 3 TDs, and seven rushes for 62 yards. He was untouchable.

Let's see what he's got in store today!

 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

jalen hurtsnflPhiladelphia Eagles
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us