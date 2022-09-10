Eagles' K'Von Wallace Shares His Love for Strawberry Ice Cream and Shakes

Eagles Q&A: K’Von Wallace is very particular about his strawberry ice cream originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Each week during the 2022 regular season, we’re going through the Eagles’ media guide to find an interesting nugget.

The Eagles PR interns do a great job of filling out these little oddities in the media guide and they serve as a good way to meet the players behind the helmet.

We’ll start off this season chatting with safety K’Von Wallace, whose guilty pleasure is ice cream.

Me: Under guilty pleasure it says, ‘I’m a dessert guy. Ice cream is my favorite and milkshakes are right behind it.’ Is that true?

Wallace: Definitely.

Me: What’s your favorite fl—

Wallace: Strawberry.

Me: Strawberry?

Wallace: Just plain old strawberry, man. That’s the go-to. So growing up, my mom used to get the tub of ice cream with the chocolate, vanilla and strawberry, you know the little mix?

Me: Yeah.

Wallace: And every single time when we’d go back in there and there’s no ice cream left, the only thing that’s left is chocolate. We would leave chocolate in there so long it would end up getting frozen. But definitely strawberry though. Me, personally, I’d always make sure I get the strawberry side and get it fast. So anybody else, don’t worry about getting it. I’m getting it. And the rest of the fam gets vanilla. Don’t nobody in my house eat chocolate. But I grew up on strawberry ice cream.

Me: If you had to go bowl or cone, what’s the go-to?

Wallace: Bowl. So my girlfriend hates it, but I like to sit my ice cream out for like 3 minutes, let it get a little soft. It can be too hard for me sometimes; I don’t like to chew on my ice cream. I like it to melt like a milkshake almost.

Me: I’m with you. Then you spoon it out.

Wallace: Yeahhh! So if I have to I’ll stir it up, stir it up, stir it up like it’s some cake, some cake batter. I’ll stir it up until I get it nice and soft and then I’ll eat it like that.

Me: What’s the milkshake go-to?

Wallace: I mix it up a lot. I go to the strawberry, cookies and cream, I like a good salted caramel. It’s a place called Cook Out, have you ever heard of it?

Me: No.

Wallace: It’s a fast food restaurant.

Me: Around here?

Wallace: It’s on the East Coast but it’s in Virginia, it’s in the Atlanta area, it’s more Southern. They got like 30 different milkshake flavors. I usually get blueberry and strawberry cheesecake mixed.

Me: Innovator.

Wallace: It’s crazy. Really good.

Note: Cook Out has locations in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

