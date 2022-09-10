Eagles' Isaac Seumalo Reflect on Injury, Career and His Future

With future up in the air, Seumalo savoring every moment of 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

There’s no time to reflect during an NFL season. The pace is too fast, there’s too much work to be done.

An injury forces you to reflect.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“A lot of time to think about it,” Seumalo said to NBC Sports Philadelphia this week. “A little too much time.”

Seumalo, 28, is entering Year 7 in the NFL and it’s a big season for him for many reasons. He’s coming off a Lisfranc injury that ended his 2021 early, he’s switched sides from left guard to right and this is the final year of his contract, which means his future is very much up in the air.

Seumalo knows all this. He spent a lot of time thinking about all of it this offseason.

But now it’s time to work. And Seumalo is the right guard on an offensive line that might be the best in the NFL. Despite what you might think, he’s no weak link.

“I’ve said this for a long time,” Eagles OL coach Jeff Stoutland said. “Isaac is a tremendous player. He’s such an underrated player, probably because of his demeanor. He’s quiet, he doesn’t say much. But when he speaks in our meeting and he does speak in our meeting, that’s his comfort zone. … Players listen.”

Seumalo’s career didn’t get off to a great start. The Eagles drafted him in the third round back in 2016 but it took a few years before he became a reliable starter. He eventually started all 16 games in 2019 but the last two years has played a total of just 12 games because of injuries.

A lot of time to think.

“Injuries always put things into perspective and give you a greater appreciation for the game,” he said. “Not only that, but your off-field life and people in your life, friends and family and all that stuff. You gotta embrace the hardships but also the silver linings of it.”

In a way, Seumalo is at a crossroads. But he’s determined to come back from his latest injury better than before.

This offseason, Seumalo attacked his rehab with a couple of examples in his mind. Specifically, he thought about how his former teammate Brandon Brooks came back from an Achilles tear at the end of the 2018 season and returned for 2019 as the best guard in football. Seumalo called Brooks’ approach to that rehab “eye-opening” and he’s spoken to Brooks several times this offseason.

Of course, no two injuries are the same and the Lisfranc surgery is a really serious one. There were legitimate questions about what kind of player Seumalo would be when he returned. But from Day 1 of training camp, he was out there with the first-team offense and has looked great.

The biggest hurdle was between his ears.

“It’s always the mental part,” Seumalo said. “Physically, you feel good putting the work it. But it’s always that mental trust that the injured body part is going to function the way it was before, if not better. I’ve been very happy.”

It’s clear that Seumalo is one of the most respected members of the Eagles’ locker room. His teammates and his coaches treat him with reverence. Stoutland has always praised Seumalo’s athleticism and intelligence. Jordan Mailata referenced the “Einstein sessions” between Seumalo and Jason Kelce — Seumalo has the mind of a center and those discussions are high-level.

And after being teammates with Seumalo for the last six years, Lane Johnson is finally getting a chance to play next to him.

“I feel like he’s never really got the credit he deserves,” Johnson said. “I feel like he’s a guy that has played every position on the offensive line. I don’t know anybody in the NFL that can say they’ve done that and can play it at a high level. Him coming back from his foot injury and him playing the way he is now is unbelievable. He’s a great teammate to have. I love playing next to him. Super smart, quick, tough. What else do you want?”

Seumalo said his biggest goal as an NFL player is to be someone his other teammates can rely on. That’s huge for any player but especially on the offensive line, where five men have to move as one.

There’s no question the Eagles have the utmost confidence in Seumalo entering the 2022 season.

After that?

Well, Seumalo will turn 29 in October and is entering the final year of the three-year contract extension he signed back in 2019.

“Like you said, man, the future is up in the air,” Seumalo said. “I don’t got time to think about all that stuff. I’ll let my agent do all that. At the end of the day, if you play well, they pay well.”

The injury gave Seumalo all that time to reflect and now that he’s back on the field, he feels a sense of gratitude. That he’s made it this far, that he has teammates who trust him, that he gets to play on Sunday.

No wonder his teammates like him so much.

“When you’re playing football, any play could be your last play, you know what I mean?” he said. “I’ve been extremely blessed to not only be going into Year 7, but also playing with a group of guys on the same team. I’m in the top whatever percent. I try to be thankful for that every day and come to work every day to help myself and my teammates.”

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube