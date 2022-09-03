Eagles' Howie Roseman Explains Jalen Reagor Trade to Vikings

Roseman explains decision to trade Reagor originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Jalen Reagor’s disappointing Eagles career ended earlier this week when he was shipped to Minnesota for a couple draft picks.

While Eagles general manager Howie Roseman was able to recoup a couple of Day 3 picks for Reagor, there’s no doubt that the first-round receiver from TCU never lived up to expectations in Philadelphia.

Roseman spoke publicly at a press conference the day before the trade and will likely not speak again in a similar setting until after the 2022 season. But he did a 1-on-1 interview with the Eagles’ website on Friday and discussed the Reagor trade.

“Obviously, it didn’t work out for us the way we hoped and wanted to,” Roseman said to the team’s website. “That’s my responsibility at the end of the day. I look at everything we do and I look at it with a critical eye and I try to get better. I know I can continue to improve.”

In his two years with the Eagles, Reagor caught 64 passes for 695 yards and 3 touchdowns. That wouldn’t be awful production for a mid-round pick but the Eagles took Reagor at No. 21 overall in the 2020 draft.

Adding to the pressure on Reagor was the fact that the Vikings celebrated in a now-infamous draft room video when the Eagles took him over Justin Jefferson. The Vikings then jumped on the chance to select Jefferson, who has become a two-time Pro Bowler in his first two seasons. Reagor and Jefferson are now teammates with the Vikings.

Maybe Reagor ends up finding some success elsewhere in the NFL, but it seemed pretty obvious that a chance of scenery was needed for the 23-year-old.

“For Jalen, I think for him and his career, probably best to give him a shot somewhere else,” Roseman said to the Eagles' site. “The value had to be right for us to be able to do that. When the value got to a point where we felt it was fair, we pulled the trigger on the trade. He was having a good camp and he does have a lot of talent. He’s still 23 years old. But where we were, where he was, we felt like this made sense.”

As a reminder, here were the terms of the trade:

Vikings get: Reagor

Eagles get: 7th-rounder in 2023, 4th-rounder in 2024 “that would chance to a 5th if certain statistical marks are not met.”

Just after the 2021 season ended, Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni didn’t hide that they were disappointed by Reagor’s production and said they had an honest conversation with Reagor about the areas where he needed to improve.

But at that time, Reagor was still third in the receiver pecking order behind DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins. Eventually this offseason, the Eagles added A.J. Brown and Zach Pascal, moves that bumped Reagor all the way down to fifth and made him even more expendable.

