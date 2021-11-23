Eagles finally learn time and date of home game vs. Washington originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles’ Week 15 game against Washington now has a time and date.

When the NFL schedule was released in April, the Eagles’ home game against Washington was not given a time or a date. It was announced only as TBA for either that Saturday or Sunday, Dec. 18 or 19.

The verdict is in and … kickoff will be 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 19. The Eagles will face Washington at FedEx Field two weeks later.

The 1 p.m. time means the Eagles will finish the season with seven consecutive 1 p.m. Sunday games. Five of their first 10 games were Thursday or Monday, and road games in Las Vegas and Denver and home vs. the Chargers were late-afternoon kickoffs.

Most coaches prefer 1 p.m. Sunday kickoffs because it makes for a consistent schedule throughout the week with no adjustments for later kickoffs or Thursday or Monday games, so seven 1 p.m. games in a row is a nice benefit for Nick Sirianni as the Eagles chase a playoff berth in the stretch run.

For the record, the Eagles are 251-217-9 (.535) in franchise history in early games — 1 p.m. EST or noon Central time.

They’re 74-82 (.474) in late-afternoon games, and they’re 75-59 in prime-time games (starting at 7 p.m. EST or later), a .560 winning percentage.