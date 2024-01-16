Eagles' Center Travis Kelce to retire after disappointing season

The Philadelphia Eagles lost more than their hopes for an NFL championship on Monday night.

The team has reportedly lost its six-time All-Pro -- and likely future Hall of Famer -- Jason Kelce after a disappointing season that saw the team collapse after a strong start to their year.

On social media, ESPN's Adam Schefter posted that Kelce told team members in the locker room that the 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be his last game.

Six-time All-Pro and future Hall-of-Fame center Jason Kelce told his Eagles’ teammates in Monday night’s postgame locker room that he is in fact retiring, per league sources.



The 36-year-old Kelce became visibly emotional at the end of the Eagles’ 32-9 loss to the Buccaneers. He… pic.twitter.com/GofAAlFtUd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 16, 2024

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.