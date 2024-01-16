Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles' Center Travis Kelce to retire after disappointing season

Reports claim that the 36-year-old Kelce -- an Eagle since he was drafted by the team in 2011 -- told team members he plans to retire following Monday's loss to Tampa Bay in the playoffs

By Hayden Mitman

The Philadelphia Eagles lost more than their hopes for an NFL championship on Monday night.

The team has reportedly lost its six-time All-Pro -- and likely future Hall of Famer -- Jason Kelce after a disappointing season that saw the team collapse after a strong start to their year.

On social media, ESPN's Adam Schefter posted that Kelce told team members in the locker room that the 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be his last game.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

