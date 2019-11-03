Eagle Eye: A Win’s a Win, Right?

On the latest Eagle Eye podcast, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro break down the Eagles' 22-14 win over the Bears at the Linc.

It wasn't pretty, but they got the job done. Jordan Howard had a big day against his former team. DeSean Jackson couldn't play much. And that late-game drive was a thing of beauty.

Plus, a look at the performance of the defense and impressive play from rookie Andre Dillard.

• A win's a win, right?

• Jordan Howard was amped up for this one

• DeSean Jackson's return was a dud

• That late-game drive was huge

• Overall, the defense did its job

• Andre Dillard passes his toughest test yet

• The Eagles' weapons aren't doing enough





