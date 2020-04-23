Draft DreamsCoverage of the prospects from our area in the 2020 NFL Draft Draft Dreams: Prospects From Our Area in the 2020 NFL Draft Published 46 mins ago • Updated 46 mins ago These prospects share Philly roots and ambitions for a pro career. 6 photos 1/6 2/6 3/6 4/6 5/6 6/6 This article tagged under: nflNFL DraftDraft Dreams 0 More Photo Galleries PHOTOS: Strong Winds Leave Damage in New Jersey #LightItBlue: Landmarks Lit in Support of Essential Workers During Coronavirus Pandemic Italy’s Heroes: Faces of the Front Line Against Coronavirus Fight How to Get a Coronavirus Test