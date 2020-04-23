Draft Dreams

Coverage of the prospects from our area in the 2020 NFL Draft

Draft Dreams: Prospects From Our Area in the 2020 NFL Draft

These prospects share Philly roots and ambitions for a pro career.

6 photos
1/6
2/6
3/6
4/6
5/6
6/6

This article tagged under:

nflNFL DraftDraft Dreams

More Photo Galleries

PHOTOS: Strong Winds Leave Damage in New Jersey
PHOTOS: Strong Winds Leave Damage in New Jersey
#LightItBlue: Landmarks Lit in Support of Essential Workers During Coronavirus Pandemic
#LightItBlue: Landmarks Lit in Support of Essential Workers During Coronavirus Pandemic
Italy’s Heroes: Faces of the Front Line Against Coronavirus Fight
Italy’s Heroes: Faces of the Front Line Against Coronavirus Fight
How to Get a Coronavirus Test
How to Get a Coronavirus Test
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us