Devonte' Graham's 61-Foot Game-Winner Caps Wild Finish to Pelicans-Thunder

Devonte' Graham's game-winning heave caps wild finish to Pelicans-Thunder

A meeting between the two worst teams in the Western Conference on Wednesday night featured one of the crazier finishes to a game you'll see this season.

The New Orleans Pelicans held a late three-point lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Paycom Center following a pair of three throws from Brandon Ingram.

With OKC looking to tie it up in the final 4.5 seconds, Pelicans forward Garrett Temple appeared to try to foul Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who hoisted up a 3-pointer he felt contact from Temple. No whistles were blown and the shot swished through the net.

After Gilgeous-Alexander's triple, the game seemed bound for overtime as the Pelicans, out of timeouts, were unable to advance the ball with just 1.4 seconds left on the clock.

But Devonte' Graham had other plans.

Shai somehow tied the game with 1.4 on the clock... and Devonte' Graham won it for the @PelicansNBA with the CRAZY LONG DISTANCE #TissotBuzzerBeater! #ThisIsYourTime pic.twitter.com/D1jQ3tWSLx — NBA (@NBA) December 16, 2021

Incredible.

NBA.com had Graham's game-winning heave down as a 61-footer. Graham finished with 15 points and eight assists, going 5-for-10 from 3-point range.

The Pelicans and Thunder entered the matchup with a combined record of 16-40 on the season, but still managed to combine for a memorable finish.